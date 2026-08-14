https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/all-goals-of-russias-special-military-operation-will-be-achieved---lavrov-1124577966.html
All Goals of Russia's Special Military Operation Will Be Achieved - Lavrov
All Goals of Russia's Special Military Operation Will Be Achieved - Lavrov
Sputnik International
All the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine will be achieved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-08-14T11:50+0000
2026-08-14T11:50+0000
2026-08-14T11:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergey lavrov
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124126921_0:68:3044:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_375624d69a630a6aed6521a5a9bc68ab.jpg
"We regularly hear strong statements. And Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly warns that all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved," the minister said in an interview with Russian media. Lavrov said that he watches media reports and videos from the frontline. Russia will not stoop to the criminal methods used by Ukraine, but will toughen its line in order to destroy whatever is fueling Ukraine's military machine with support from the West, Lavrov vowed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/lavrov-gives-rubio-the-ground-truth-on-ukraines-front-lines-1124479701.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124126921_165:0:2877:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_c09a15be14cef4d7a0a788bb93c44137.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine
sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine
All Goals of Russia's Special Military Operation Will Be Achieved - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine will be achieved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
"We regularly hear strong statements. And Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly warns that all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved," the minister said in an interview with Russian media.
Lavrov said that he watches media reports and videos from the frontline.
"Fine guys, tough and proud of their country. What they say there after taking another settlement — 'the enemy will be defeated, Victory will be ours, our cause is just' — is a very powerful message," the foreign minister stressed.
Russia will not stoop to the criminal methods used by Ukraine, but will toughen its line in order to destroy whatever is fueling Ukraine's military machine with support from the West, Lavrov vowed.