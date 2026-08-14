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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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All Goals of Russia's Special Military Operation Will Be Achieved - Lavrov
All Goals of Russia's Special Military Operation Will Be Achieved - Lavrov
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All the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine will be achieved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-08-14T11:50+0000
2026-08-14T11:50+0000
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"We regularly hear strong statements. And Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly warns that all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved," the minister said in an interview with Russian media. Lavrov said that he watches media reports and videos from the frontline. Russia will not stoop to the criminal methods used by Ukraine, but will toughen its line in order to destroy whatever is fueling Ukraine's military machine with support from the West, Lavrov vowed.
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All Goals of Russia's Special Military Operation Will Be Achieved - Lavrov

11:50 GMT 14.08.2026
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine will be achieved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
"We regularly hear strong statements. And Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly warns that all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved," the minister said in an interview with Russian media.
Lavrov said that he watches media reports and videos from the frontline.
"Fine guys, tough and proud of their country. What they say there after taking another settlement — 'the enemy will be defeated, Victory will be ours, our cause is just' — is a very powerful message," the foreign minister stressed.
Russia will not stoop to the criminal methods used by Ukraine, but will toughen its line in order to destroy whatever is fueling Ukraine's military machine with support from the West, Lavrov vowed.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
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Lavrov Gives Rubio the Ground Truth on Ukraine’s Front Lines
23 July, 06:11 GMT
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