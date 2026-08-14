https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/all-goals-of-russias-special-military-operation-will-be-achieved---lavrov-1124577966.html

All Goals of Russia's Special Military Operation Will Be Achieved - Lavrov

All Goals of Russia's Special Military Operation Will Be Achieved - Lavrov

Sputnik International

All the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine will be achieved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-08-14T11:50+0000

2026-08-14T11:50+0000

2026-08-14T11:50+0000

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"We regularly hear strong statements. And Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly warns that all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved," the minister said in an interview with Russian media. Lavrov said that he watches media reports and videos from the frontline. Russia will not stoop to the criminal methods used by Ukraine, but will toughen its line in order to destroy whatever is fueling Ukraine's military machine with support from the West, Lavrov vowed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/lavrov-gives-rubio-the-ground-truth-on-ukraines-front-lines-1124479701.html

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