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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/lavrov-gives-rubio-the-ground-truth-on-ukraines-front-lines-1124479701.html
Lavrov Gives Rubio the Ground Truth on Ukraine’s Front Lines
Lavrov Gives Rubio the Ground Truth on Ukraine’s Front Lines
Sputnik International
In a Manila meeting that cut through diplomatic niceties, Russia’s top diplomat laid out Russian troops battlefield assessment directly to US secretary of state, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.
2026-07-23T06:11+0000
2026-07-23T06:11+0000
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Here’s what else was on the table:Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov doubled down on Russia’s commitment to the US-floated proposals from the Alaska talks.The pair tackled the strained state of US-Russia diplomatic missions, and how to get them back to normal.Lavrov and Rubio then turned to the Persian Gulf, where both powers are watching a volatile strategic landscape.
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Lavrov Gives Rubio the Ground Truth on Ukraine’s Front Lines

06:11 GMT 23.07.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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In a Manila meeting that cut through diplomatic niceties, Russia’s top diplomat laid out Russian troops battlefield assessment directly to US secretary of state, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.
Here’s what else was on the table:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov doubled down on Russia’s commitment to the US-floated proposals from the Alaska talks.

Lavrov drew a red line on continued Western arms flows to Ukraine, warning Rubio that more weapons mean more escalation.

The pair tackled the strained state of US-Russia diplomatic missions, and how to get them back to normal.
Lavrov and Rubio then turned to the Persian Gulf, where both powers are watching a volatile strategic landscape.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
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