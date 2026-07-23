https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/lavrov-gives-rubio-the-ground-truth-on-ukraines-front-lines-1124479701.html

Lavrov Gives Rubio the Ground Truth on Ukraine’s Front Lines

Lavrov Gives Rubio the Ground Truth on Ukraine’s Front Lines

Sputnik International

In a Manila meeting that cut through diplomatic niceties, Russia’s top diplomat laid out Russian troops battlefield assessment directly to US secretary of state, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

2026-07-23T06:11+0000

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Here’s what else was on the table:Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov doubled down on Russia’s commitment to the US-floated proposals from the Alaska talks.The pair tackled the strained state of US-Russia diplomatic missions, and how to get them back to normal.Lavrov and Rubio then turned to the Persian Gulf, where both powers are watching a volatile strategic landscape.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/kremlin-calls-deploying-eu-nato-troops-in-ukraine-unacceptable-for-russia-1124472210.html

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