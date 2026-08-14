https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/belgium-becomes-top-buyer-of-russian-gas-in-june---eurostat-1124578197.html

Belgium Becomes Top Buyer of Russian Gas in June - Eurostat

Belgium Becomes Top Buyer of Russian Gas in June - Eurostat

Sputnik International

Belgium ramped up imports of Russian gas by 27% in June from May, becoming the main buyer of Russian gas in Europe for the first time since July 2025, Eurostat data examined by Sputnik showed.

2026-08-14T12:00+0000

2026-08-14T12:00+0000

2026-08-14T12:00+0000

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Belgium's year-on-year imports of Russian liquefied natural gas almost doubled to $309.7 million. France came second with $298 million worth of Russian LNG imports in June, down by 30% month-on-month but up by 42% year-on-year. Hungary, which bought only Russian pipeline gas, increased imports by 7% to $252.5 million in June on a monthly basis, but cut them back 2% in annualized terms. Spain and Bulgaria brought up the rear among the top five Russian gas buyers. Spain imported $232.8 million worth of LNG from Russia, down 34% from May, while Bulgaria's imports of Russian pipeline gas grew by 17% month-on-month in June to $165.3 million. Slovakia imported $131 million worth of Russian pipeline gas, down by 6% month-on-month. The Netherlands nearly doubled imports from May to $94.8 million, while Greece slashed LNG imports from Russia by nearly a half to $77.7 million.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/ukraines-attacks-on-russias-gas-facilities-aim-to-halt-supplies-to-europe---mod---1123809599.html

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