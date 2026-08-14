https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/irans-brics-proposal-building-a-financial-corridor-and-linking-members-payment-networks-1124576413.html

Iran’s BRICS Proposal: Building a Financial Corridor and Linking Members’ Payment Networks

Iran’s BRICS Proposal: Building a Financial Corridor and Linking Members’ Payment Networks

Sputnik International

Iran’s central bank has put forward a potentially consequential proposal at the BRICS financial meetings in India: the creation of a dedicated financial corridor linking and integrating the payment networks of BRICS members, alongside an independent infrastructure for cross-border financial settlement.

2026-08-14T08:29+0000

2026-08-14T08:29+0000

2026-08-14T08:29+0000

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The proposal could represent an important step toward a more autonomous financial architecture among emerging-market economies—one in which trade between BRICS members relies more heavily on national currencies, domestic payment systems and dedicated settlement mechanisms, while reducing dependence on financial infrastructure controlled or operated outside the bloc.For Tehran, however, the idea is more than a theoretical exercise. Iran has previously pursued the integration of BRICS members’ payment systems and has been examining the architecture required to make such connectivity possible.One Proposal, Potentially a Major ShiftThe significance of Iran’s initiative lies in its potential to move BRICS beyond trade and political coordination and toward deeper monetary and financial integration.If such a mechanism were implemented, member states could conduct a greater share of their bilateral trade using national currencies, while reducing the need for transactions to pass through financial networks outside the BRICS group. Previous BRICS documents have already emphasized the expansion of payments in national currencies, stronger correspondent-banking arrangements and the possibility of developing independent infrastructure for cross-border settlement.Seen from this perspective, the Central Bank of Iran’s proposal is an attempt to push BRICS toward something more ambitious than an economic coalition: a financial bloc with its own payment connectivity and settlement infrastructure.Such a system would not necessarily require the creation of a single BRICS currency. Instead, it could rely on interoperability among national payment systems, local currencies and mechanisms designed to facilitate clearing and settlement across bordersThat distinction matters. Building a common currency would require a far deeper degree of monetary and political integration. Connecting existing payment and settlement systems, by contrast, could offer BRICS members a more incremental and potentially more practical path toward reducing their reliance on established global financial channels.Iran Is Taking Another StepAlongside the proposal for a new financial corridor, Iran’s central bank governor has said that Tehran is pursuing the process of joining the New Development Bank (NDB), the principal multilateral financial institution associated with BRICS.Taken together, these developments point to a broader and increasingly coherent strategy by Iran within BRICS: facilitating trade in national currencies, connecting domestic payment networks, expanding monetary and banking cooperation, and securing a deeper role in the bloc’s financial institutions.For Iran, the stakes are particularly high. Greater integration into alternative payment and settlement arrangements could provide additional channels for conducting international trade at a time when the country remains heavily constrained by sanctions and limited access to conventional global financial infrastructure.But the implications extend beyond Iran.For BRICS as a whole, the challenge is no longer simply whether members can increase the use of their national currencies. The more difficult question is whether they can build the infrastructure needed to make those currencies easier to use in cross-border commerce—without relying on financial intermediaries and systems outside the bloc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iran-to-join-brics-new-development-bank-1124567852.html

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