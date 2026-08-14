https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/north-korean-foreign-ministry-calls-us-south-korea-drills-rehearsal-for-aggressive-war-1124576898.html
North Korean Foreign Ministry Calls US-South Korea Drills 'Rehearsal for Aggressive War'
North Korean Foreign Ministry Calls US-South Korea Drills 'Rehearsal for Aggressive War'
Sputnik International
North Korea considers the upcoming joint military exercise of the United States and South Korea a rehearsal for an aggressive war and is ready to respond, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
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The 10-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will begin on August 17, with tens of thousands of military personnel from the United States, South Korea and other countries expected to take part in the drills. The exercise will take place against the backdrop of rising tensions and increased military cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan in the Asia-Pacific. According to North Korea, this cooperation is shaping to become a "nuclear alliance," while the strengthening of the military capabilities of South Korea and Japan creates an additional security threat on the Korean Peninsula.
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North Korean Foreign Ministry Calls US-South Korea Drills 'Rehearsal for Aggressive War'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea considers the upcoming joint military exercise of the United States and South Korea a rehearsal for an aggressive war and is ready to respond, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The 10-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will begin on August 17, with tens of thousands of military personnel from the United States, South Korea and other countries expected to take part in the drills.
"The US announced that the forthcoming exercises are quite different from the ones of the past five years and intended to master the ability of fighting a war on the basis of the new aspects of modern warfare. By doing so, it did not conceal its aim to complete preparations for the substantial military confrontation with the DPRK. This is tantamount to an admission that the exercises, which the US and the ROK describe as 'annual' and 'defensive' ones, are a rehearsal for an aggressive war," the ministry said in a statement published by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The exercise will take place against the backdrop of rising tensions and increased military cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan in the Asia-Pacific. According to North Korea, this cooperation is shaping to become a "nuclear alliance," while the strengthening of the military capabilities of South Korea and Japan creates an additional security threat on the Korean Peninsula.