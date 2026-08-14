North Korean Foreign Ministry Calls US-South Korea Drills 'Rehearsal for Aggressive War'

"The US announced that the forthcoming exercises are quite different from the ones of the past five years and intended to master the ability of fighting a war on the basis of the new aspects of modern warfare. By doing so, it did not conceal its aim to complete preparations for the substantial military confrontation with the DPRK. This is tantamount to an admission that the exercises, which the US and the ROK describe as 'annual' and 'defensive' ones, are a rehearsal for an aggressive war," the ministry said in a statement published by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).