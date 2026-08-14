https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/pakistan-is-important-partner-of-russia-in-asia---russian-federation-council-speaker-1124575901.html
Pakistan Is Important Partner of Russia in Asia - Russian Federation Council Speaker
Pakistan Is Important Partner of Russia in Asia - Russian Federation Council Speaker
Sputnik International
Russia values the established constructive parliamentary ties, which are developing in a positive manner and contributing to the strengthening of interstate cooperation in various spheres, Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko stated.
2026-08-14T06:23+0000
2026-08-14T06:23+0000
2026-08-14T06:23+0000
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"Pakistan is an important partner of Russia in Asia, and relations between our countries are respectful and mutually beneficial," she wrote in a telegram addressed to Pakistani Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.
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Pakistan Is Important Partner of Russia in Asia - Russian Federation Council Speaker
Russia values the established constructive parliamentary ties, which are developing in a positive manner and contributing to the strengthening of interstate cooperation in various spheres, Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko stated.
"Pakistan is an important partner of Russia in Asia, and relations between our countries are respectful and mutually beneficial," she wrote in a telegram addressed to Pakistani Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.
"We are convinced that active joint work within the framework of the signed Memorandum of Understanding between the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Senate of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will give new impetus to the dialogue of legislators and serve to further expand the geography of interregional contacts," the politician stated.