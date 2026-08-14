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Pakistan Is Important Partner of Russia in Asia - Russian Federation Council Speaker
Pakistan Is Important Partner of Russia in Asia - Russian Federation Council Speaker
Sputnik International
Russia values the established constructive parliamentary ties, which are developing in a positive manner and contributing to the strengthening of interstate cooperation in various spheres, Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko stated.
2026-08-14T06:23+0000
2026-08-14T06:23+0000
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"Pakistan is an important partner of Russia in Asia, and relations between our countries are respectful and mutually beneficial," she wrote in a telegram addressed to Pakistani Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.
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Pakistan Is Important Partner of Russia in Asia - Russian Federation Council Speaker

06:23 GMT 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinMembers of the Armed Forces Band of Pakistan hold Russian and Pakistan national flags (File)
Members of the Armed Forces Band of Pakistan hold Russian and Pakistan national flags (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
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Russia values the established constructive parliamentary ties, which are developing in a positive manner and contributing to the strengthening of interstate cooperation in various spheres, Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko stated.
"Pakistan is an important partner of Russia in Asia, and relations between our countries are respectful and mutually beneficial," she wrote in a telegram addressed to Pakistani Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.
"We are convinced that active joint work within the framework of the signed Memorandum of Understanding between the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Senate of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will give new impetus to the dialogue of legislators and serve to further expand the geography of interregional contacts," the politician stated.
FSB prevented a terrorist attack on a gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
Analysis
Russia and Pakistan Step Up Counter-Terrorism Cooperation
25 June, 15:01 GMT
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