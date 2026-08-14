https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/putin-congratulates-pakistan-on-independence-day-1124576133.html

Putin Congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

Putin Congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif on the country's Independence Day on Friday.

2026-08-14T06:31+0000

2026-08-14T06:31+0000

2026-08-14T06:31+0000

world

pakistan

independence

russia

kremlin

vladimir putin

asif ali zardari

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120662144_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a1e73570f61033c20786230c52852ac.jpg

"Dear President, Dear Prime Minister, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your country's national holiday, Independence Day," Putin said in a congratulatory message, as quoted by the Kremlin. Russian-Pakistani relations are developing very successfully, the message read, adding that Moscow and Islamabad cooperate fruitfully in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, and cooperate in addressing important issues on the regional and global agenda. "I am confident that we will continue to work constructively together to further enhance the entire range of partnerships for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and Pakistan, in the interests of strengthening international security and stability," Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/pakistan-is-important-partner-of-russia-in-asia---russian-federation-council-speaker-1124575901.html

pakistan

independence

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, independence, russia, kremlin, vladimir putin, asif ali zardari