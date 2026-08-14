https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/putin-congratulates-pakistan-on-independence-day-1124576133.html
Putin Congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day
Putin Congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif on the country's Independence Day on Friday.
2026-08-14T06:31+0000
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"Dear President, Dear Prime Minister, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your country's national holiday, Independence Day," Putin said in a congratulatory message, as quoted by the Kremlin. Russian-Pakistani relations are developing very successfully, the message read, adding that Moscow and Islamabad cooperate fruitfully in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, and cooperate in addressing important issues on the regional and global agenda. "I am confident that we will continue to work constructively together to further enhance the entire range of partnerships for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and Pakistan, in the interests of strengthening international security and stability," Putin added.
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Putin Congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif on the country's Independence Day on Friday.
"Dear President, Dear Prime Minister, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your country's national holiday, Independence Day," Putin said in a congratulatory message, as quoted by the Kremlin.
Russian-Pakistani relations are developing very successfully, the message read, adding that Moscow and Islamabad cooperate fruitfully in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, and cooperate in addressing important issues on the regional and global agenda.
"I am confident that we will continue to work constructively together to further enhance the entire range of partnerships for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and Pakistan, in the interests of strengthening international security and stability," Putin added.