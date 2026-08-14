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Roscongress Presents Major Autumn and Winter 2026 Forums at Russian Foreign Ministry
Roscongress Presents Major Autumn and Winter 2026 Forums at Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry has hosted a briefing for foreign diplomats in Moscow on the Roscongress Foundation’s main international events scheduled for autumn and winter 2026.
2026-08-14T10:01+0000
2026-08-14T10:01+0000
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Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin opened the meeting, highlighting the role of Russian forums in promoting international dialogue and cooperation. Roscongress representatives then presented the foundation’s upcoming economic, energy, municipal, cultural and scientific events.The first major event will be the 11th Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok on September 1–4. More than 70 business events are planned, along with dialogues involving representatives from China, India, Mongolia, Vietnam and ASEAN countries.Moscow will later host Russian Energy Week on October 14–16 and the International Municipal Forum on November 23–24. The energy forum will bring together government officials, industry executives and foreign delegations, while the municipal forum will focus on urban development, transport, technology, investment and sustainable infrastructure.St. Petersburg will also host two major events: the International Forum of United Cultures on September 24–26 and the Congress of Young Scientists on December 2–4. The latter will bring together researchers, universities, high-tech companies and government representatives to discuss scientific and technological development.Roscongress said the events are intended to strengthen international business, scientific and humanitarian ties and provide platforms for direct cooperation between Russian and foreign participants.
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Roscongress Presents Major Autumn and Winter 2026 Forums at Russian Foreign Ministry

10:01 GMT 14.08.2026
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The Russian Foreign Ministry has hosted a briefing for foreign diplomats in Moscow on the Roscongress Foundation’s main international events scheduled for autumn and winter 2026.
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin opened the meeting, highlighting the role of Russian forums in promoting international dialogue and cooperation. Roscongress representatives then presented the foundation’s upcoming economic, energy, municipal, cultural and scientific events.

The first major event will be the 11th Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok on September 1–4. More than 70 business events are planned, along with dialogues involving representatives from China, India, Mongolia, Vietnam and ASEAN countries.

Moscow will later host Russian Energy Week on October 14–16 and the International Municipal Forum on November 23–24. The energy forum will bring together government officials, industry executives and foreign delegations, while the municipal forum will focus on urban development, transport, technology, investment and sustainable infrastructure.

St. Petersburg will also host two major events: the International Forum of United Cultures on September 24–26 and the Congress of Young Scientists on December 2–4. The latter will bring together researchers, universities, high-tech companies and government representatives to discuss scientific and technological development.

Roscongress said the events are intended to strengthen international business, scientific and humanitarian ties and provide platforms for direct cooperation between Russian and foreign participants.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
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