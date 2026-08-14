https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-awaits-us-response-on-its-role-in-organizing-strikes-deep-into-russia---lavrov-1124577141.html
Russia Awaits US Response on Its Role in Organizing Strikes Deep Into Russia - Lavrov
Russia Awaits US Response on Its Role in Organizing Strikes Deep Into Russia - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia is waiting for a response from Washington on the US participation in organizing and carrying out strikes deep into Russian territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-08-14T09:10+0000
2026-08-14T09:10+0000
2026-08-14T09:10+0000
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"We have referred a number of questions to the [US] State Department with a request for comment, including about intelligence, and the fact that the United States is much more deeply involved in organizing and carrying out strikes deep into the territory of Russia against civilian targets. We will wait for the answer," the minister said in an interview.On UkraineIt is impossible to consider stopping the conflict in Ukraine along the line of military contact, Lavrov said. On US Support for UkraineRussia does not issue ultimatums to the United States to stop supporting Ukraine as a precondition for negotiations, Lavrov said.On Witkoff and Kushner VisitIf US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner come to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to receive them once again, but it is another matter what proposals they will come with, Lavrov said.On SerbiaMoscow would like to hear Belgrade's reaction to a German journalist's question about how Europeans can help Ukraine "kill more Russians," Lavrov said.
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Russia Awaits US Response on Its Role in Organizing Strikes Deep Into Russia - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is waiting for a response from Washington on the US participation in organizing and carrying out strikes deep into Russian territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We have referred a number of questions to the [US] State Department with a request for comment, including about intelligence, and the fact that the United States is much more deeply involved in organizing and carrying out strikes deep into the territory of Russia against civilian targets. We will wait for the answer," the minister said in an interview.
It is impossible to consider stopping the conflict in Ukraine along the line of military contact, Lavrov said.
"It is no coincidence that more and more voices from different parts of our common space are calling for an immediate stop. It will not work that way. It is necessary to stop when there is a long-term, reliable, sustainable settlement," the minister said in the interview.
On US Support for Ukraine
Russia does not issue ultimatums to the United States to stop supporting Ukraine as a precondition for negotiations, Lavrov said.
"We do not issue ultimatums," the minister said in the interview when asked about the need to put strict demands on ending American support.
On Witkoff and Kushner Visit
If US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner come to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to receive them once again, but it is another matter what proposals they will come with, Lavrov said.
"We are not refusing to talk to them [Witkoff and Kushner]. If they come, they know that Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is ready to receive them once again. It is another matter what they come with," Lavrov said in the interview.
Moscow would like to hear Belgrade's reaction to a German journalist's question about how Europeans can help Ukraine "kill more Russians," Lavrov said.
"By the way, about this situation, when this question was raised at the press conference of Volodymyr Zelensky and Aleksandar Vucic. I saw that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was just taken aback. Of course, we would like to hear some kind of reaction from our Serbian friends, given their huge contribution to the victory over Nazism," the minister said.
At a joint press conference of Volodymyr Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on August 8, Michael Martens, a journalist for the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, asked what European countries could do to "help kill more Russians." In response, Moscow said that calls for the extermination of people based on ethnicity are unacceptable and criminal.