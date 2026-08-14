https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-awaits-us-response-on-its-role-in-organizing-strikes-deep-into-russia---lavrov-1124577141.html

Russia Awaits US Response on Its Role in Organizing Strikes Deep Into Russia - Lavrov

Russia Awaits US Response on Its Role in Organizing Strikes Deep Into Russia - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia is waiting for a response from Washington on the US participation in organizing and carrying out strikes deep into Russian territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2026-08-14T09:10+0000

2026-08-14T09:10+0000

2026-08-14T09:10+0000

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"We have referred a number of questions to the [US] State Department with a request for comment, including about intelligence, and the fact that the United States is much more deeply involved in organizing and carrying out strikes deep into the territory of Russia against civilian targets. We will wait for the answer," the minister said in an interview.On UkraineIt is impossible to consider stopping the conflict in Ukraine along the line of military contact, Lavrov said. On US Support for UkraineRussia does not issue ultimatums to the United States to stop supporting Ukraine as a precondition for negotiations, Lavrov said.On Witkoff and Kushner VisitIf US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner come to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to receive them once again, but it is another matter what proposals they will come with, Lavrov said.On SerbiaMoscow would like to hear Belgrade's reaction to a German journalist's question about how Europeans can help Ukraine "kill more Russians," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-prefers-diplomatic-settlement-in-ukraine---lavrov-1124488347.html

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