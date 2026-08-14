https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-strikes-ukrainian-forces-weapons-depot-in-port-of-yuzhny-1124578819.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Forces Weapons Depot in Port of Yuzhny
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Forces Weapons Depot in Port of Yuzhny
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a warehouse containing weapons, military equipment, and property belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Yuzhny with missiles and drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.
2026-08-14T14:42+0000
2026-08-14T14:42+0000
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"During the day, high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones struck a warehouse containing weapons, military equipment, and property belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Yuzhny," the statement read.The Russian armed forces struck a fuel and lubricants tank in the port of Odessa deployed for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian forces continued to strike port infrastructure and sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.
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Russia Strikes Ukrainian Forces Weapons Depot in Port of Yuzhny
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a warehouse containing weapons, military equipment, and property belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Yuzhny with missiles and drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.
"During the day, high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones struck a warehouse containing weapons, military equipment, and property belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Yuzhny," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces struck a fuel and lubricants tank in the port of Odessa deployed for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian forces continued to strike port infrastructure and sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.
"During the day, high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones struck a fuel and lubricants tank in the port of Odesa intended for the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.