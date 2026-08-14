https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-strikes-ukrainian-forces-weapons-depot-in-port-of-yuzhny-1124578819.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Forces Weapons Depot in Port of Yuzhny

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Forces Weapons Depot in Port of Yuzhny

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a warehouse containing weapons, military equipment, and property belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Yuzhny with missiles and drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

2026-08-14T14:42+0000

2026-08-14T14:42+0000

2026-08-14T14:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

odessa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_2a70ea19bcd9d49da97188e622026837.jpg

"During the day, high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones struck a warehouse containing weapons, military equipment, and property belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Yuzhny," the statement read.The Russian armed forces struck a fuel and lubricants tank in the port of Odessa deployed for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian forces continued to strike port infrastructure and sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russias-geran-drones-strike-oil-facilities-in-sumy-region--mod-1124552442.html

russia

odessa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian defense ministry, odessa