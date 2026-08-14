https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-suggests-strengthening-brics-cooperation-in-ai-digital-transformation-1124577842.html

Russia Suggests Strengthening BRICS Cooperation in AI, Digital Transformation

Russia Suggests Strengthening BRICS Cooperation in AI, Digital Transformation

Sputnik International

Russia proposed strengthening cooperation between the BRICS member states in artificial intelligence and digital transformation during a meeting of BRICS finance ministers and central bankers in India this week, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday.

2026-08-14T11:47+0000

2026-08-14T11:47+0000

2026-08-14T11:47+0000

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"The Russian delegation suggested strengthening cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, ensuring equal access of BRICS member states to latest technologies and an opportunity to create their own products," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the meeting that BRICS states were a leading force in the global economy with its combined GDP exceeding 40%. However, external factors such as armed conflicts, sanctions and asset freezes limit their growth and create risks, which require mitigation. The ministry proposed creating a "safety net" of independent financial infrastructure that would include reinsurance, cross-border payment and fundraising mechanisms. BRICS member states will continue to bolster tax and customs cooperation, increase investments in infrastructure and will work on a multilateral guarantees mechanism, the statement read. The first meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors of the BRICS member states took place under the Indian chairmanship in the city of Jaipur from August 12-13. The delegates discussed strengthening financial and economic interaction between the member states and coordinating approaches to global economic processes.

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