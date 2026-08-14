https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russian-troops-liberate-novonikolayevka-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124576613.html

Russian Troops Liberate Novonikolayevka Settlement in Donetsk Region

Russian Troops Liberate Novonikolayevka Settlement in Donetsk Region

Sputnik International

Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

2026-08-14T08:55+0000

2026-08-14T08:55+0000

2026-08-14T08:56+0000

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Units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka and the settlements of Toretskoye and Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russian-forces-liberate-petrovka-settlement-in-dpr-1124573017.html

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