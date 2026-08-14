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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Troops Liberate Novonikolayevka Settlement in Donetsk Region
Russian Troops Liberate Novonikolayevka Settlement in Donetsk Region
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Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
2026-08-14T08:55+0000
2026-08-14T08:56+0000
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Units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka and the settlements of Toretskoye and Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.
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Russian Troops Liberate Novonikolayevka Settlement in Donetsk Region

08:55 GMT 14.08.2026 (Updated: 08:56 GMT 14.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankMLRS Grad in combat action
MLRS Grad in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
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Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
Units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka and the settlements of Toretskoye and Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.

The liberation of Novonikolayevka, along with Toretskoye and Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, marks a steady westward advance by Russian forces in the central Donbass sector. The settlements lie along key resupply routes and elevated positions that offer tactical advantages for further pushes toward the logistical hubs of Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk.

Ukraine lost over 2435 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup this week, over 1595 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 2405 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 1500 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 1430 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 220 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian Armed Forces delivered 14 group strikes over the week against Ukrainian objects and port infrastructure intended for military cargo
Russia struck 15 maritime vessels operating in the interests of Ukraine
Russian air defense forces shot down 16 HIMARS system rounds, 8 Flamingo missiles, 5 Neptune missiles, and 7,078 fixed-wing UAVs
Combat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Petrovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
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