https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/ukraine-needs-at-least-one-year-to-repair-high-capacity-power-plants---us-intel-1124576754.html

Ukraine Needs At Least One Year to Repair High-Capacity Power Plants - US Intel

Ukraine Needs At Least One Year to Repair High-Capacity Power Plants - US Intel

Sputnik International

The Defense Intelligence Agency of the US Department of War estimates that Ukraine will need at least one year to repair the damaged high-capacity power plants, a report by the Special Inspector General on Operation Atlantic Resolve said.

2026-08-14T08:55+0000

2026-08-14T08:55+0000

2026-08-14T08:55+0000

military

ukraine

russia

defense intelligence agency (dia)

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"According to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Ukraine can repair most damaged substations within 6 months and damaged high-capacity power plants in at least 1 year. Ukrainian repair timelines are contingent on the level of further damage that Russian strikes inflict on them as well as partner contributions for repair equipment," the report read. Last winter, most regions of Ukraine experienced power and heating supply problems due to damaged energy infrastructure. Rolling blackouts were introduced. Since mid-July, the Russian military has been carrying out daily attacks on the transport and energy infrastructure supplying the needs of Ukraine's military, including ports and cargo ships in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry stresses that no civilian infrastructure is being targeted and that the strikes are being conducted in retaliation for the terrorist attacks conducted by Ukraine on Russian territory, including against civilian facilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/ukraines-air-defense-is-in-shambles--expert-1124576012.html

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