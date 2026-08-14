https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/ukraine-needs-at-least-one-year-to-repair-high-capacity-power-plants---us-intel-1124576754.html
Ukraine Needs At Least One Year to Repair High-Capacity Power Plants - US Intel
Ukraine Needs At Least One Year to Repair High-Capacity Power Plants - US Intel
Sputnik International
The Defense Intelligence Agency of the US Department of War estimates that Ukraine will need at least one year to repair the damaged high-capacity power plants, a report by the Special Inspector General on Operation Atlantic Resolve said.
2026-08-14T08:55+0000
2026-08-14T08:55+0000
2026-08-14T08:55+0000
military
ukraine
russia
defense intelligence agency (dia)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121170231_0:148:3072:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_547729392965021ac4e4cfb9410bae46.jpg
"According to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Ukraine can repair most damaged substations within 6 months and damaged high-capacity power plants in at least 1 year. Ukrainian repair timelines are contingent on the level of further damage that Russian strikes inflict on them as well as partner contributions for repair equipment," the report read. Last winter, most regions of Ukraine experienced power and heating supply problems due to damaged energy infrastructure. Rolling blackouts were introduced. Since mid-July, the Russian military has been carrying out daily attacks on the transport and energy infrastructure supplying the needs of Ukraine's military, including ports and cargo ships in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry stresses that no civilian infrastructure is being targeted and that the strikes are being conducted in retaliation for the terrorist attacks conducted by Ukraine on Russian territory, including against civilian facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/ukraines-air-defense-is-in-shambles--expert-1124576012.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121170231_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f3c8c18b56304313f8ae6abb6e6e168.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, defense intelligence agency (dia)
ukraine, russia, defense intelligence agency (dia)
Ukraine Needs At Least One Year to Repair High-Capacity Power Plants - US Intel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Defense Intelligence Agency of the US Department of War estimates that Ukraine will need at least one year to repair the damaged high-capacity power plants, a report by the Special Inspector General on Operation Atlantic Resolve said.
"According to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Ukraine can repair most damaged substations within 6 months and damaged high-capacity power plants in at least 1 year. Ukrainian repair timelines are contingent on the level of further damage that Russian strikes inflict on them as well as partner contributions for repair equipment," the report read.
Last winter, most regions of Ukraine experienced power and heating supply problems due to damaged energy infrastructure. Rolling blackouts were introduced.
Since mid-July, the Russian military has been carrying out daily attacks on the transport and energy infrastructure supplying the needs of Ukraine's military, including ports and cargo ships in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry stresses that no civilian infrastructure is being targeted and that the strikes are being conducted in retaliation for the terrorist attacks conducted by Ukraine on Russian territory, including against civilian facilities.