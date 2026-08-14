https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/ukraines-air-defense-is-in-shambles--expert-1124576012.html

Ukraine’s Air Defense Is in Shambles — Expert

Ukraine’s Air Defense Is in Shambles — Expert

Sputnik International

Due to an acute shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles, Ukraine is forced to prioritize and "forgo intercepting targets deemed not critically important," Chinese military expert Qiu Shiqing tells Sputnik.

2026-08-14T06:27+0000

2026-08-14T06:27+0000

2026-08-14T06:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

ukraine

patriot

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_21782561bcffd83bf0e19ec06a96baab.jpg

He points to damning numbers, such as when Ukraine's US-supplied Patriot air defenses failed to intercept a single Russian ballistic missile during the strikes that pummeled transport and logistics centers for the storage of weapons and military cargo on August 1.In the pundit's opinion, that calculated risk translates into direct hits on Ukraine's power grids, railways, and seaports — systems already running on empty.Regional blackouts are expanding, infrastructure is buckling, and if the situation continues to worsen, "Ukraine's prospects for the coming winter look bleak," the analyst notes.Given current Patriot interceptor production rates, and with the US prioritizing the replenishment of its own stockpiles, Ukraine is unlikely to receive enough interceptors from either the US or Europe, the analyst concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/why-natos-air-defense-shield-in-ukraine-cant-keep-up-with-russias-strike-arsenal-1124519156.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, ukraine, patriot, russia