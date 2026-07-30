International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/why-natos-air-defense-shield-in-ukraine-cant-keep-up-with-russias-strike-arsenal-1124519156.html
Why NATO's Air Defense Shield in Ukraine Can't Keep Up With Russia's Strike Arsenal
Why NATO's Air Defense Shield in Ukraine Can't Keep Up With Russia's Strike Arsenal
Sputnik International
NATO-provided air defenses in Ukraine have failed to stop Russia’s ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as the July 30 strikes demonstrated.
2026-07-30T14:54+0000
2026-07-30T14:54+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
ukraine
russia
iraq
nato
syria
us
zircon hypersonic cruise missile
kinzhal missile system
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123796452_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e18bfa19bf05e085e066a58e93dd8381.jpg
NATO was caught off guard by “Russia’s ability to transform its Soviet-era legacy into a new generation of high-tech weapons, such as the Zircon, Kinzhal and Oreshnik systems,” retired Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik, commenting on Ukraine’s failure to intercept most Russian ballistic missiles – let alone hypersonic ones — during the July 30 attack.After the Soviet Union’s collapse, the West declared victory and effectively outsourced air defense development to the US defense industry, according to the pundit. But the systems developed by the US were essentially designed for expeditionary warfare. US weapons performed well against countries like Iraq and Syria, whose military capabilities were outdated.Facing Russia’s advanced strike arsenal, that technology has been exposed as fundamentally unsuited for a high-end confrontation against a peer adversary. On top of that, US military adventures in Ukraine and the Middle East "have consumed roughly two-thirds of its Patriot air and missile defense interceptors, leaving the US in a tight spot," the military expert highlights.How Does It Work?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/what-drove-russias-choice-of-targets-in-latest-massive-strike-on-ukraine-1124518456.html
ukraine
russia
iraq
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123796452_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8ab9dabd7694258fab58d5586ac466.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, ukraine, russia, iraq, nato, syria, us, zircon hypersonic cruise missile, kinzhal missile system, kh-101, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile, opinion
military & intelligence, ukraine, russia, iraq, nato, syria, us, zircon hypersonic cruise missile, kinzhal missile system, kh-101, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile, opinion

Why NATO's Air Defense Shield in Ukraine Can't Keep Up With Russia's Strike Arsenal

14:54 GMT 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPatriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as then-US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland.
Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as then-US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
NATO-provided air defenses in Ukraine have failed to stop Russia’s ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as the July 30 strikes demonstrated.
NATO was caught off guard by “Russia’s ability to transform its Soviet-era legacy into a new generation of high-tech weapons, such as the Zircon, Kinzhal and Oreshnik systems,” retired Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik, commenting on Ukraine’s failure to intercept most Russian ballistic missiles – let alone hypersonic ones — during the July 30 attack.
After the Soviet Union’s collapse, the West declared victory and effectively outsourced air defense development to the US defense industry, according to the pundit. But the systems developed by the US were essentially designed for expeditionary warfare. US weapons performed well against countries like Iraq and Syria, whose military capabilities were outdated.
Facing Russia’s advanced strike arsenal, that technology has been exposed as fundamentally unsuited for a high-end confrontation against a peer adversary. On top of that, US military adventures in Ukraine and the Middle East "have consumed roughly two-thirds of its Patriot air and missile defense interceptors, leaving the US in a tight spot," the military expert highlights.
"Russia can carry out strikes with little risk to its own systems, as its weapons are able to overcome the defenses Ukraine has deployed against them," Matviychuk says.

How Does It Work?

The strategy is to saturate Ukrainian air defenses by flooding them with decoys and large numbers of drones – among them are Gerbera drones, a Geran-derived decoy platform
After the Ukrainian air defense network is overloaded, the primary strike weapons are launched – including Zircon, Kinzhal and Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
Analysis
What Drove Russia's Choice of Targets in Latest Massive Strike on Ukraine?
13:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала