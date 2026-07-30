https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/why-natos-air-defense-shield-in-ukraine-cant-keep-up-with-russias-strike-arsenal-1124519156.html

Why NATO's Air Defense Shield in Ukraine Can't Keep Up With Russia's Strike Arsenal

Why NATO's Air Defense Shield in Ukraine Can't Keep Up With Russia's Strike Arsenal

Sputnik International

NATO-provided air defenses in Ukraine have failed to stop Russia’s ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as the July 30 strikes demonstrated.

2026-07-30T14:54+0000

2026-07-30T14:54+0000

2026-07-30T14:54+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

ukraine

russia

iraq

nato

syria

us

zircon hypersonic cruise missile

kinzhal missile system

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123796452_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e18bfa19bf05e085e066a58e93dd8381.jpg

NATO was caught off guard by “Russia’s ability to transform its Soviet-era legacy into a new generation of high-tech weapons, such as the Zircon, Kinzhal and Oreshnik systems,” retired Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik, commenting on Ukraine’s failure to intercept most Russian ballistic missiles – let alone hypersonic ones — during the July 30 attack.After the Soviet Union’s collapse, the West declared victory and effectively outsourced air defense development to the US defense industry, according to the pundit. But the systems developed by the US were essentially designed for expeditionary warfare. US weapons performed well against countries like Iraq and Syria, whose military capabilities were outdated.Facing Russia’s advanced strike arsenal, that technology has been exposed as fundamentally unsuited for a high-end confrontation against a peer adversary. On top of that, US military adventures in Ukraine and the Middle East "have consumed roughly two-thirds of its Patriot air and missile defense interceptors, leaving the US in a tight spot," the military expert highlights.How Does It Work?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/what-drove-russias-choice-of-targets-in-latest-massive-strike-on-ukraine-1124518456.html

ukraine

russia

iraq

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

military & intelligence, ukraine, russia, iraq, nato, syria, us, zircon hypersonic cruise missile, kinzhal missile system, kh-101, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile, opinion