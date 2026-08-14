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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-no-longer-ukraines-main-military-aid-provider---former-bush-aide-1124576260.html
US No Longer Ukraine's Main Military Aid Provider - Former Bush Aide
US No Longer Ukraine's Main Military Aid Provider - Former Bush Aide
Sputnik International
European countries have assumed a leading role in arms supplies to Ukraine, while the United States is no longer Ukraine's main military supporter, Thomas Graham, an ex-diplomat who served as a Russia aide to former US President George W. Bush, told RIA Novosti.
2026-08-14T06:36+0000
2026-08-14T06:36+0000
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"First, the United States is no longer Ukraine's principal military supporter. The Europeans are," Graham said. He added that the US support for Ukraine does not in itself hinder diplomatic dialogue with Russia. The success of the US mediation efforts will depend on whether US proposals take Russia's interests into account, Graham said. Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to seek a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis based on the understandings reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit in August 2025, including addressing what Russia describes as the root causes of the conflict and threats to national security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/europes-missile-bloc-a-scheme-to-sneak-ukraine-into-defense-club--dodge-nato-vetoes--expert-1124444726.html
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US No Longer Ukraine's Main Military Aid Provider - Former Bush Aide

06:36 GMT 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - European countries have assumed a leading role in arms supplies to Ukraine, while the United States is no longer Ukraine's main military supporter, Thomas Graham, an ex-diplomat who served as a Russia aide to former US President George W. Bush, told RIA Novosti.
"First, the United States is no longer Ukraine's principal military supporter. The Europeans are," Graham said.
He added that the US support for Ukraine does not in itself hinder diplomatic dialogue with Russia. The success of the US mediation efforts will depend on whether US proposals take Russia's interests into account, Graham said.
Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to seek a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis based on the understandings reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit in August 2025, including addressing what Russia describes as the root causes of the conflict and threats to national security.
Arrow anti-ballistic missile launch (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
Analysis
Europe's Missile Bloc Just Trojan Horse to Bypass NATO Vetoes & ‘Sneak’ Ukraine Into ‘Club’ – Expert
14 July, 14:17 GMT
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