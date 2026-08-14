https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-no-longer-ukraines-main-military-aid-provider---former-bush-aide-1124576260.html

US No Longer Ukraine's Main Military Aid Provider - Former Bush Aide

US No Longer Ukraine's Main Military Aid Provider - Former Bush Aide

Sputnik International

European countries have assumed a leading role in arms supplies to Ukraine, while the United States is no longer Ukraine's main military supporter, Thomas Graham, an ex-diplomat who served as a Russia aide to former US President George W. Bush, told RIA Novosti.

2026-08-14T06:36+0000

2026-08-14T06:36+0000

2026-08-14T06:36+0000

world

us

russia

ukraine

europe

thomas graham

george w. bush

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_0:126:3071:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4cfee360719fd5ce32c2cfc0c63c80.jpg

"First, the United States is no longer Ukraine's principal military supporter. The Europeans are," Graham said. He added that the US support for Ukraine does not in itself hinder diplomatic dialogue with Russia. The success of the US mediation efforts will depend on whether US proposals take Russia's interests into account, Graham said. Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to seek a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis based on the understandings reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit in August 2025, including addressing what Russia describes as the root causes of the conflict and threats to national security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/europes-missile-bloc-a-scheme-to-sneak-ukraine-into-defense-club--dodge-nato-vetoes--expert-1124444726.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, ukraine, europe, thomas graham, george w. bush, donald trump