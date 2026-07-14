https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/europes-missile-bloc-a-scheme-to-sneak-ukraine-into-defense-club--dodge-nato-vetoes--expert-1124444726.html
Europe's Missile Bloc Just Trojan Horse to Bypass NATO Vetoes & ‘Sneak’ Ukraine Into ‘Club’ – Expert
Europe's Missile Bloc Just Trojan Horse to Bypass NATO Vetoes & ‘Sneak’ Ukraine Into ‘Club’ – Expert
Sputnik International
The anti-ballistic coalition cobbled together by Europe and Ukraine may not be a formal alliance, but in reality, it is conceived as such, Swedish air defense expert Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
2026-07-14T14:17+0000
2026-07-14T14:17+0000
2026-07-14T14:28+0000
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Hence, if one country is attacked with ballistic missiles, “the combined ABM capacity will be utilized to defend member states,” the pundit notes. In his opinion, this initiative is a blatant attempt by pro-Ukraine hawks to “sneak” new members into a united European defense structure, and “thereby bypass possible vetoes against Ukraine joining NATO.”The project also seeks to:European leaders talk big on local ballistic missile defense when they rely on US Patriots and Israeli Arrow 3s for their shield, and homegrown high-end interceptors are at least a decade away, notes the analyst. As for Ukraine’s so-called “battlefield experience,” so hyped by Europe, it’s the result of Kiev's “calculated information warfare” peddling misleading bravado about allegedly downing Russia’s ballistic missiles when their own Western interceptor stocks have run dry, argues the expert.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the "coalition of the willing" a coalition of warmongers, adding that it was a group of countries that did not want peace."This is a coalition of warmongers, this is the group of countries that does not want peace, wants to continue the war," Peskov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/kremlin-calls-coalition-of-willing-coalition-of-warmongers-1124439765.html
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russia, ukraine, nato, european union (eu), ballistic missiles, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile, patriot missiles
russia, ukraine, nato, european union (eu), ballistic missiles, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile, patriot missiles
Europe's Missile Bloc Just Trojan Horse to Bypass NATO Vetoes & ‘Sneak’ Ukraine Into ‘Club’ – Expert
14:17 GMT 14.07.2026 (Updated: 14:28 GMT 14.07.2026)
The anti-ballistic coalition cobbled together by Europe and Ukraine may not be a formal alliance, but in reality, it is conceived as such, Swedish air defense expert Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
Hence, if one country is attacked with ballistic missiles, “the combined ABM capacity will be utilized to defend member states,” the pundit notes.
In his opinion, this initiative
is a blatant attempt by pro-Ukraine hawks to “sneak” new members into a united European defense structure, and “thereby bypass possible vetoes against Ukraine joining NATO.”
The project also seeks to:
push EU closer to a centralized European superstate
funnel billions to Europe's defense giants
European leaders talk big on local ballistic missile defense when they rely on US Patriots
and Israeli Arrow 3s for their shield, and homegrown high-end interceptors are at least a decade away, notes the analyst.
As for Ukraine’s so-called “battlefield experience,” so hyped by Europe, it’s the result of Kiev's “calculated information warfare” peddling misleading bravado about allegedly downing Russia’s ballistic missiles when their own Western interceptor stocks
have run dry, argues the expert.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the "coalition of the willing" a coalition of warmongers
, adding that it was a group of countries that did not want peace.
"This is a coalition of warmongers, this is the group of countries that does not want peace, wants to continue the war," Peskov told reporters.