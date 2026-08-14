https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-state-department-pentagon-say-ukraine-lacks-interceptor-missiles-for-air-defense-1124578088.html

US State Department, Pentagon Say Ukraine Lacks Interceptor Missiles for Air Defense

US State Department, Pentagon Say Ukraine Lacks Interceptor Missiles for Air Defense

Sputnik International

Ukraine is short on interceptor missiles it needs to counter ballistic threats, a report prepared by the US Departments of State and War for Congress read.

2026-08-14T11:54+0000

2026-08-14T11:54+0000

2026-08-14T11:54+0000

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"Ukraine lacked interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles and remained reliant on foreign air and missile defense support," the report covering the period from April to June said. Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-no-longer-ukraines-main-military-aid-provider---former-bush-aide-1124576260.html

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