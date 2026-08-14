https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-state-department-pentagon-say-ukraine-lacks-interceptor-missiles-for-air-defense-1124578088.html
US State Department, Pentagon Say Ukraine Lacks Interceptor Missiles for Air Defense
US State Department, Pentagon Say Ukraine Lacks Interceptor Missiles for Air Defense
Sputnik International
Ukraine is short on interceptor missiles it needs to counter ballistic threats, a report prepared by the US Departments of State and War for Congress read.
2026-08-14T11:54+0000
2026-08-14T11:54+0000
2026-08-14T11:54+0000
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"Ukraine lacked interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles and remained reliant on foreign air and missile defense support," the report covering the period from April to June said. Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.
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US State Department, Pentagon Say Ukraine Lacks Interceptor Missiles for Air Defense
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is short on interceptor missiles it needs to counter ballistic threats, a report prepared by the US Departments of State and War for Congress read.
"Ukraine lacked interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles and remained reliant on foreign air and missile defense support," the report covering the period from April to June said.
Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.