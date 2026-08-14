International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-state-department-pentagon-say-ukraine-lacks-interceptor-missiles-for-air-defense-1124578088.html
US State Department, Pentagon Say Ukraine Lacks Interceptor Missiles for Air Defense
US State Department, Pentagon Say Ukraine Lacks Interceptor Missiles for Air Defense
Sputnik International
Ukraine is short on interceptor missiles it needs to counter ballistic threats, a report prepared by the US Departments of State and War for Congress read.
2026-08-14T11:54+0000
2026-08-14T11:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
russia
ukraine
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123796452_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e18bfa19bf05e085e066a58e93dd8381.jpg
"Ukraine lacked interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles and remained reliant on foreign air and missile defense support," the report covering the period from April to June said. Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-no-longer-ukraines-main-military-aid-provider---former-bush-aide-1124576260.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123796452_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8ab9dabd7694258fab58d5586ac466.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, nato
military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, nato

US State Department, Pentagon Say Ukraine Lacks Interceptor Missiles for Air Defense

11:54 GMT 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPatriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as then-US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland.
Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as then-US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is short on interceptor missiles it needs to counter ballistic threats, a report prepared by the US Departments of State and War for Congress read.
"Ukraine lacked interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles and remained reliant on foreign air and missile defense support," the report covering the period from April to June said.
Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
World
US No Longer Ukraine's Main Military Aid Provider - Former Bush Aide
06:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала