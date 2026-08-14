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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/venezuela-wants-to-reclaim-4bln-in-gold-reserves-from-bank-of-england---reports-1124577021.html
Venezuela Wants to Reclaim $4Bln in Gold Reserves From Bank of England - Reports
Venezuela Wants to Reclaim $4Bln in Gold Reserves From Bank of England - Reports
Sputnik International
The Venezuelan authorities are planning to reclaim $4 billion in bullion from the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
2026-08-14T09:09+0000
2026-08-14T09:09+0000
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The government and the opposition reportedly said in a joined statement that they were working "to recover Venezuela's international reserve assets held in the Bank of England." The funds will be used for the reconstruction after recent earthquakes, as well as for recovery from the consequences of US sanctions, the report said. Since 2018, the United Kingdom has refused to recognize the Venezuelan government, blocking its access to 31 tonnes of gold stored in the vaults of the Bank of England. The Bank of England is reportedly awaiting legal clarity on who will control the gold reserves once they are returned to Venezuela. An unnamed opposition figure told the paper that the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition were working on a "transparency mechanism" to prevent the gold from being misappropriated.
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Venezuela Wants to Reclaim $4Bln in Gold Reserves From Bank of England - Reports

09:09 GMT 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosActing President Delcy Rodriguez holds up a copy of the Venezuela National Constitution
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez holds up a copy of the Venezuela National Constitution - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan authorities are planning to reclaim $4 billion in bullion from the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The government and the opposition reportedly said in a joined statement that they were working "to recover Venezuela's international reserve assets held in the Bank of England."
The funds will be used for the reconstruction after recent earthquakes, as well as for recovery from the consequences of US sanctions, the report said.
Since 2018, the United Kingdom has refused to recognize the Venezuelan government, blocking its access to 31 tonnes of gold stored in the vaults of the Bank of England.
The Bank of England is reportedly awaiting legal clarity on who will control the gold reserves once they are returned to Venezuela. An unnamed opposition figure told the paper that the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition were working on a "transparency mechanism" to prevent the gold from being misappropriated.
Venezuelan Flag (Bandera de Venezuela) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
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