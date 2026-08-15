https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/britain-quietly-acknowledges-need-for-dialogue-with-russia-1124581007.html

Britain Quietly Acknowledges Need for Dialogue With Russia

Britain Quietly Acknowledges Need for Dialogue With Russia

Sputnik International

The reality that sanctions against Russia have failed to achieve their intended effect is increasingly creeping into the UK’s political discourse, says Dr. James C. Pearce, a cultural historian of Russia.

2026-08-15T06:21+0000

2026-08-15T06:21+0000

2026-08-15T06:21+0000

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“The need for dialogue with Russia and the fact that the sanctions have proven ineffective are a reality increasingly difficult to ignore. But the problem is that our Prime Minister Andy Burnham is a novice in foreign policy,” Pearce tells Russian media.The historian cautioned against expecting a rapid normalization of relations, arguing that the new British government is likely to remain focused primarily on domestic challenges.Pearce also said that the UK’s efforts to “freeze” ties with Russia - from economic relations to cultural exchanges - have had a broader consequence.According to him, they have increasingly prevented British authorities from assessing Russia’s position realistically.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/uk-unlikely-to-change-policy-on-ukraine-russia-under-new-govt--tory-peer-1124344609.html

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