International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/britain-quietly-acknowledges-need-for-dialogue-with-russia-1124581007.html
Britain Quietly Acknowledges Need for Dialogue With Russia
Britain Quietly Acknowledges Need for Dialogue With Russia
Sputnik International
The reality that sanctions against Russia have failed to achieve their intended effect is increasingly creeping into the UK’s political discourse, says Dr. James C. Pearce, a cultural historian of Russia.
2026-08-15T06:21+0000
2026-08-15T06:21+0000
world
russia
united kingdom (uk)
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101969/81/1019698103_0:137:3288:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f5db399eab72d089d8ae40c84a6685.jpg
“The need for dialogue with Russia and the fact that the sanctions have proven ineffective are a reality increasingly difficult to ignore. But the problem is that our Prime Minister Andy Burnham is a novice in foreign policy,” Pearce tells Russian media.The historian cautioned against expecting a rapid normalization of relations, arguing that the new British government is likely to remain focused primarily on domestic challenges.Pearce also said that the UK’s efforts to “freeze” ties with Russia - from economic relations to cultural exchanges - have had a broader consequence.According to him, they have increasingly prevented British authorities from assessing Russia’s position realistically.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/uk-unlikely-to-change-policy-on-ukraine-russia-under-new-govt--tory-peer-1124344609.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101969/81/1019698103_228:0:3060:2124_1920x0_80_0_0_c27dc1d3aa38ad4a0aff8fda29b8ea69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, united kingdom (uk), sanctions
russia, united kingdom (uk), sanctions

Britain Quietly Acknowledges Need for Dialogue With Russia

06:21 GMT 15.08.2026
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthThe Palace of Westminster including St Stephen's Tower housing the famous Big Ben clock in London
The Palace of Westminster including St Stephen's Tower housing the famous Big Ben clock in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
The reality that sanctions against Russia have failed to achieve their intended effect is increasingly creeping into the UK’s political discourse, says Dr. James C. Pearce, a cultural historian of Russia.
“The need for dialogue with Russia and the fact that the sanctions have proven ineffective are a reality increasingly difficult to ignore. But the problem is that our Prime Minister Andy Burnham is a novice in foreign policy,” Pearce tells Russian media.
The historian cautioned against expecting a rapid normalization of relations, arguing that the new British government is likely to remain focused primarily on domestic challenges.
Pearce also said that the UK’s efforts to “freeze” ties with Russia - from economic relations to cultural exchanges - have had a broader consequence.
According to him, they have increasingly prevented British authorities from assessing Russia’s position realistically.
A camera is pointed to the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
World
UK Unlikely to Change Policy on Ukraine, Russia Under New Gov’t – Tory Peer
22 June, 18:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала