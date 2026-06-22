https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/uk-unlikely-to-change-policy-on-ukraine-russia-under-new-govt--tory-peer-1124344609.html

UK Unlikely to Change Policy on Ukraine, Russia Under New Gov’t – Tory Peer

UK Unlikely to Change Policy on Ukraine, Russia Under New Gov’t – Tory Peer

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom is unlikely to change its policy on Ukraine and Russia under a new government, with the country continuing to follow Washington's lead, Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik on Monday.

2026-06-22T18:50+0000

2026-06-22T18:50+0000

2026-06-22T18:50+0000

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keir starmer

andy burnham

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"There will be little change except that the UK will continue to follow the lead of Washington," the lawmaker said. Balfe said he had traveled to Ukraine on many occasions and was struck by how much it is really two or even three countries, namely, Russian in the east, Ukrainian nationalist in the west, and a mixed country in the middle. "During my visits to Ukraine from the late 90s to 2014, I was struck by how divided the country was and when the western-led coup ended with the forced exile of [ex-Ukrainian President Viktor] Yanukovych, I realized the full truth that Ukraine as a unified country was a part of history," Balfe added. Earlier in the day, Starmer announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Labour Party. The party will begin a leadership contest on July 9 and conclude it before parliament reconvenes in September, the prime minister said. He added that he would remain in his position as party leader until a new party head is elected. About 100 Labour lawmakers called for Starmer’s resignation in May following the party’s failure in local elections. Their number reportedly grew after Starmer's rival, then-Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, won a parliamentary seat last week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/british-leadership-race-opens-who-will-replace-starmer-as-prime-minister-1124342371.html

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keir starmer, andy burnham, ukraine, united kingdom (uk), russia