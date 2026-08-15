https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/de-escalation-around-iran-could-boost-global-gold-prices-1124581140.html
De-Escalation Around Iran Could Boost Global Gold Prices
De-Escalation Around Iran Could Boost Global Gold Prices
Sputnik International
Lower oil prices could ease inflationary pressure, bring back market expectations of rate cuts, and open the way upward for gold prices, head of investment consulting at Solid Investments company Alexei Antonov tells Sputnik.
2026-08-15T06:25+0000
2026-08-15T06:25+0000
2026-08-15T06:25+0000
world
business
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Under bearish scenarios, the precious metal price is seen at $4,300 per troy ounce, while under bullish scenarios it is forecast in the $5,400–5,600 range, he explains.The exchange price of gold exceeded $4,400 per troy ounce for the first time last week since June 17. On Tuesday, prices went above $4,490 during trading.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/gold-exchange-price-for-first-time-in-history-exceeds-5300-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1123539136.html
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De-Escalation Around Iran Could Boost Global Gold Prices
Lower oil prices could ease inflationary pressure, bring back market expectations of rate cuts, and open the way upward for gold prices, head of investment consulting at Solid Investments company Alexei Antonov tells Sputnik.
Under bearish scenarios, the precious metal price is seen at $4,300 per troy ounce, while under bullish scenarios it is forecast in the $5,400–5,600 range, he explains.
The exchange price of gold exceeded $4,400 per troy ounce for the first time last week since June 17. On Tuesday, prices went above $4,490 during trading.