https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/epstein-victims-to-urge-uk-prime-minister-to-launch-probe-into-ex-prince-andrew--reports-1124583758.html

Epstein Victims to Urge UK Prime Minister to Launch Probe Into Ex-Prince Andrew – Reports

Epstein Victims to Urge UK Prime Minister to Launch Probe Into Ex-Prince Andrew – Reports

Sputnik International

Victims of notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein plan to ask UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to launch a public inquiry into ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for alleged links to Epstein, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

2026-08-15T17:48+0000

2026-08-15T17:48+0000

2026-08-15T17:48+0000

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In early August, Sky News reported that Burnham was not planning to launch a public inquiry into Epstein's crimes. Members of the UK Epstein Survivors Campaign will meet with the UK prime minister in the coming month, the report said, adding that the organization seeks to restore "truth and justice." In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. He died in prison in August of that year. The investigation concluded he committed suicide. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the publication of materials related to the Epstein case. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files. The Epstein case sparked widespread attention in the UK because of his connections to Andrew and former UK ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson. The scandal led to Andrew losing his royal titles and military ranks, while Mandelson stepped down as ambassador.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/epstein-ex-prince-andrew-and-the-moral-bankruptcy-of-the-church-of-england-1123660955.html

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jeffrey epstein, prince andrew, andy burnham, united kingdom (uk)