https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/europes-gas-storage-reaches-60-remains-at-historic-low---gie-1124581859.html
Europe's Gas Storage Reaches 60%, Remains at Historic Low - GIE
Europe's Gas Storage Reaches 60%, Remains at Historic Low - GIE
Sputnik International
Europe's underground gas storage filling has exceeded 60%, but remains at the lowest level for this date since records began in 2021, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) said on Saturday.
2026-08-15T08:41+0000
2026-08-15T08:41+0000
2026-08-15T08:41+0000
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As of August 13, EU countries injected 0.28 billion cubic meters of gas, raising reserves by 0.26 percentage points to 60.41 billion cubic meters, or 60.18%. The current level is 17 percentage points below the five-year average for this date. Russian gas giant Gazprom forecast earlier in July that the occupancy rate of European underground gas storage facilities would be below 75% by October 1 if injection continues at the current rate. Insufficient gas volumes in storage facilities for the heating season will pose significant risks to the reliability of gas supplies to European consumers this coming winter. According to the European Commission, underground gas storage facilities play a key role in ensuring the security of gas supply in Europe, allowing them to cover up to a third of the EU's winter needs. The gas storage regulation, adopted to optimize preparations for the winter heating season in June 2022, set a target for EU countries of filling underground gas storage facilities to 90% capacity by November 1. Amid the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns about fuel supply disruptions, the EU decided to lower the required level of gas storage capacity in member countries by the start of the winter season from 90% to 80%, EC spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told RIA Novosti in June.
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Europe's Gas Storage Reaches 60%, Remains at Historic Low - GIE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe's underground gas storage filling has exceeded 60%, but remains at the lowest level for this date since records began in 2021, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) said on Saturday.
As of August 13, EU countries injected 0.28 billion cubic meters of gas, raising reserves by 0.26 percentage points to 60.41 billion cubic meters, or 60.18%.
The current level is 17 percentage points below the five-year average for this date.
Russian gas giant Gazprom forecast earlier in July that the occupancy rate of European underground gas storage facilities would be below 75% by October 1 if injection continues at the current rate. Insufficient gas volumes in storage facilities for the heating season will pose significant risks to the reliability of gas supplies to European consumers this coming winter.
According to the European Commission, underground gas storage facilities play a key role in ensuring the security of gas supply in Europe, allowing them to cover up to a third of the EU's winter needs. The gas storage regulation, adopted to optimize preparations for the winter heating season in June 2022, set a target for EU countries of filling underground gas storage facilities to 90% capacity by November 1.
Amid the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns about fuel supply disruptions, the EU decided to lower the required level of gas storage capacity in member countries by the start of the winter season from 90% to 80%, EC spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told RIA Novosti in June.