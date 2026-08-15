Iran Has Not Decided to Resume Talks With the US — Araghchi
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankMeeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
© Sputnik / POOL/
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Iran has not made any decision to restart negotiations with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Tasnim reported.
Key points:
Qatar and Pakistan are only passing messages as mediators, but this does not mean negotiations are taking place
The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding declared the “end of the war,” not a ceasefire that needs to be extended
The 60-day period was intended as a window for negotiations on a final agreement, but the US violated it and clashes resumed
Iran’s talks with Oman are a separate technical track focused on defining maritime lanes in the Strait of Hormuz and vessel traffic
Araghchi said previous routes are no longer effective, and Iran is working on a temporary route that can later become final
Even after a route is determined, reopening the strait depends on other conditions that the US must honor
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory.