https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/iran-has-not-decided-to-resume-talks-with-the-us--araghchi-1124580379.html

Iran Has Not Decided to Resume Talks With the US — Araghchi

Iran Has Not Decided to Resume Talks With the US — Araghchi

Sputnik International

Iran has not made any decision to restart negotiations with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Tasnim reported.

2026-08-15T04:36+0000

2026-08-15T04:36+0000

2026-08-15T04:36+0000

us-israel war on iran

abbas araghchi

donald trump

us

iran

war of aggression

us hegemony

hegemony

war

talks

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Key points:Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory.

iran

strait of hormuz

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abbas araghchi, donald trump, us, iran, war of aggression, us hegemony, hegemony, war, talks, strait of hormuz, peace talks, ceasefire, ceasefire violation