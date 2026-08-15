https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/iran-rejects-trumps-claim-on-hormuz-1124580054.html

Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Hormuz

Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Hormuz

Sputnik International

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi hit back after US President Donald Trump claimed he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz “a territory of the United States.”

2026-08-15T04:24+0000

2026-08-15T04:24+0000

2026-08-15T05:02+0000

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kazem gharibabadi

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strait of hormuz

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Gharibabadi said the Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized “by tweet,” “by aircraft carrier,” “by issuing an order” or “by an election speech.”He stressed that the US must accept reality.Gharibabadi warned that as long as the US refuses to accept its strategic defeats and continues fantasizing, Iran will continue enforcing the blockade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/trump-vows-to-declare-hormuz-strait-territory-of-us-pretty-soon-1124579533.html

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iran, kazem gharibabadi, donald trump, us, strait of hormuz, war of aggression, us hegemony