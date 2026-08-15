https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/iran-rejects-trumps-claim-on-hormuz-1124580054.html
Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Hormuz
Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Hormuz
Sputnik International
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi hit back after US President Donald Trump claimed he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz “a territory of the United States.”
2026-08-15T04:24+0000
2026-08-15T04:24+0000
2026-08-15T05:02+0000
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Gharibabadi said the Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized “by tweet,” “by aircraft carrier,” “by issuing an order” or “by an election speech.”He stressed that the US must accept reality.Gharibabadi warned that as long as the US refuses to accept its strategic defeats and continues fantasizing, Iran will continue enforcing the blockade.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/trump-vows-to-declare-hormuz-strait-territory-of-us-pretty-soon-1124579533.html
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iran, kazem gharibabadi, donald trump, us, strait of hormuz, war of aggression, us hegemony
iran, kazem gharibabadi, donald trump, us, strait of hormuz, war of aggression, us hegemony
Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Hormuz
04:24 GMT 15.08.2026 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 15.08.2026)
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi hit back after US President Donald Trump claimed he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz “a territory of the United States.”
Gharibabadi said the Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized “by tweet,” “by aircraft carrier,” “by issuing an order” or “by an election speech.”
“Iran neither fears threats nor is intimidated by shows of power,” he wrote on X.
He stressed that the US must accept reality.
“The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian,” Gharibabadi said.
“This strait will be closed and opened only under Iran’s command,” he added.
Gharibabadi warned that as long as the US refuses to accept its strategic defeats and continues fantasizing, Iran will continue enforcing the blockade.