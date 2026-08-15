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Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Hormuz
Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Hormuz
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Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi hit back after US President Donald Trump claimed he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz “a territory of the United States.”
2026-08-15T04:24+0000
2026-08-15T05:02+0000
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Gharibabadi said the Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized “by tweet,” “by aircraft carrier,” “by issuing an order” or “by an election speech.”He stressed that the US must accept reality.Gharibabadi warned that as long as the US refuses to accept its strategic defeats and continues fantasizing, Iran will continue enforcing the blockade.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/trump-vows-to-declare-hormuz-strait-territory-of-us-pretty-soon-1124579533.html
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Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Hormuz

04:24 GMT 15.08.2026 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 15.08.2026)
© Photo : Majid Asgaripour / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0 / Kazem Gharib Abadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, August 28, 2016Kazem Gharib Abadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, August 28, 2016
Kazem Gharib Abadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, August 28, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© Photo : Majid Asgaripour / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0 / Kazem Gharib Abadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, August 28, 2016
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Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi hit back after US President Donald Trump claimed he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz “a territory of the United States.”
Gharibabadi said the Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized “by tweet,” “by aircraft carrier,” “by issuing an order” or “by an election speech.”
“Iran neither fears threats nor is intimidated by shows of power,” he wrote on X.
He stressed that the US must accept reality.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian,” Gharibabadi said.

“This strait will be closed and opened only under Iran’s command,” he added.
Gharibabadi warned that as long as the US refuses to accept its strategic defeats and continues fantasizing, Iran will continue enforcing the blockade.
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Vows to Declare Hormuz Strait Territory of US 'Pretty Soon'
04:09 GMT
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