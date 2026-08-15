https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/iranian-foreign-ministry-cites-dostoevsky-accusing-us-policy-of-reliance-on-lies-1124582321.html
Iranian Foreign Ministry Cites Dostoevsky, Accusing US Policy of 'Reliance on Lies'
Iranian Foreign Ministry Cites Dostoevsky, Accusing US Policy of 'Reliance on Lies'
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday quoted Elder Zosima from Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel The Brothers Karamazov, accusing US foreign policy toward Iran and the Middle East of extreme dependence on "lies."
2026-08-15T12:21+0000
2026-08-15T12:21+0000
2026-08-15T12:21+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
foreign ministry
fyodor dostoevsky
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124340522_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cc070bf9f7b17fe24dcc1de55cc569c3.jpg
"This passage from Dostoevsky’s 'The Brothers Karamazov' aptly describes the situation in which the U.S. system of governance & foreign policy regarding Iran and the region finds itself due to its extreme reliance on 'lies': 'The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to such a pass that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others,'" Baghaei wrote on X. In recent weeks, the US and Iran, with the involvement of mediators in the Middle East, have been attempting to agree on terms for a new deal to end the conflict. On August 9, US President Donald Trump said that the US is negotiating with Iran at half strength, while Iran's economic situation is supposedly deteriorating.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/iran-has-not-decided-to-resume-talks-with-the-us--araghchi-1124580379.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124340522_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9323c0eec85f4c166d98acdb8ad45c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, foreign ministry, fyodor dostoevsky, us
iran, foreign ministry, fyodor dostoevsky, us
Iranian Foreign Ministry Cites Dostoevsky, Accusing US Policy of 'Reliance on Lies'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday quoted Elder Zosima from Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel The Brothers Karamazov, accusing US foreign policy toward Iran and the Middle East of extreme dependence on "lies."
"This passage from Dostoevsky’s 'The Brothers Karamazov' aptly describes the situation in which the U.S. system of governance & foreign policy regarding Iran and the region finds itself due to its extreme reliance on 'lies': 'The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to such a pass that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others,'" Baghaei wrote on X.
In recent weeks, the US and Iran, with the involvement of mediators in the Middle East, have been attempting to agree on terms for a new deal to end the conflict. On August 9, US President Donald Trump said that the US is negotiating with Iran at half strength, while Iran's economic situation is supposedly deteriorating.