https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/iranian-foreign-ministry-cites-dostoevsky-accusing-us-policy-of-reliance-on-lies-1124582321.html

Iranian Foreign Ministry Cites Dostoevsky, Accusing US Policy of 'Reliance on Lies'

Iranian Foreign Ministry Cites Dostoevsky, Accusing US Policy of 'Reliance on Lies'

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday quoted Elder Zosima from Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel The Brothers Karamazov, accusing US foreign policy toward Iran and the Middle East of extreme dependence on "lies."

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"This passage from Dostoevsky’s 'The Brothers Karamazov' aptly describes the situation in which the U.S. system of governance & foreign policy regarding Iran and the region finds itself due to its extreme reliance on 'lies': 'The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to such a pass that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others,'" Baghaei wrote on X. In recent weeks, the US and Iran, with the involvement of mediators in the Middle East, have been attempting to agree on terms for a new deal to end the conflict. On August 9, US President Donald Trump said that the US is negotiating with Iran at half strength, while Iran's economic situation is supposedly deteriorating.

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