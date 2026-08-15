International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/morocco-prevents-hundreds-of-migrants-from-illegally-entering-spanish-ceuta---reports-1124582641.html
Morocco Prevents Hundreds of Migrants From Illegally Entering Spanish Ceuta - Reports
Morocco Prevents Hundreds of Migrants From Illegally Entering Spanish Ceuta - Reports
Sputnik International
Moroccan security forces thwarted an attempt by hundreds of migrants to illegally enter the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, Spanish media reported, citing sources in Moroccan security agencies.
2026-08-15T12:34+0000
2026-08-15T12:34+0000
world
europe
morocco
ceuta
spain
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124521311_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a99f648a06a87cba31461613e511fcb9.jpg
The migrants were reportedly hiding on the outskirts of the Moroccan border town of Fnidek. Sources told Spanish media that Moroccan forces dispersed the migrants in the mountainous area southwest of Ceuta. In late July, Ceuta experienced a massive influx of migrants from Morocco. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that approximately 72,000 migrants had entered the Spanish territory from Morocco. Authorities in Ceuta said on Tuesday that approximately 10,000 migrants remain in the city.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/another-ceuta-breach-may-be-coming-and-spain-insists-its-prepared-1124547508.html
morocco
ceuta
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124521311_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf092378d947ae47127007910c02044.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, morocco, ceuta, spain
europe, morocco, ceuta, spain

Morocco Prevents Hundreds of Migrants From Illegally Entering Spanish Ceuta - Reports

12:34 GMT 15.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio SempereMigrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026
Migrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio Sempere
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moroccan security forces thwarted an attempt by hundreds of migrants to illegally enter the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, Spanish media reported, citing sources in Moroccan security agencies.
The migrants were reportedly hiding on the outskirts of the Moroccan border town of Fnidek. Sources told Spanish media that Moroccan forces dispersed the migrants in the mountainous area southwest of Ceuta.
In late July, Ceuta experienced a massive influx of migrants from Morocco. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that approximately 72,000 migrants had entered the Spanish territory from Morocco. Authorities in Ceuta said on Tuesday that approximately 10,000 migrants remain in the city.
Civil Protection vessels assist in the installation of floating barriers off the coast of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
World
Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared
7 August, 09:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала