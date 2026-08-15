https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/morocco-prevents-hundreds-of-migrants-from-illegally-entering-spanish-ceuta---reports-1124582641.html

Morocco Prevents Hundreds of Migrants From Illegally Entering Spanish Ceuta - Reports

Morocco Prevents Hundreds of Migrants From Illegally Entering Spanish Ceuta - Reports

Sputnik International

Moroccan security forces thwarted an attempt by hundreds of migrants to illegally enter the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, Spanish media reported, citing sources in Moroccan security agencies.

2026-08-15T12:34+0000

2026-08-15T12:34+0000

2026-08-15T12:34+0000

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The migrants were reportedly hiding on the outskirts of the Moroccan border town of Fnidek. Sources told Spanish media that Moroccan forces dispersed the migrants in the mountainous area southwest of Ceuta. In late July, Ceuta experienced a massive influx of migrants from Morocco. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that approximately 72,000 migrants had entered the Spanish territory from Morocco. Authorities in Ceuta said on Tuesday that approximately 10,000 migrants remain in the city.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/another-ceuta-breach-may-be-coming-and-spain-insists-its-prepared-1124547508.html

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