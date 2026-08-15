https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/putin-congratulates-indias-prime-minister-president-on-independence-day-1124581245.html

Putin Congratulates India's Prime Minister, President on Independence Day

Putin Congratulates India's Prime Minister, President on Independence Day

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day.

2026-08-15T06:30+0000

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2026-08-15T08:31+0000

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"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the national holiday – India's Independence Day," the telegram published on the Kremlin website read.Relations between Russia and India are successfully developing in the spirit of a specially privileged strategic partnership, the president noted.Russia and India will continue to expand ties in the interests of strengthening international security and stability, he added.

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