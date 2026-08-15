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Putin Congratulates India's Prime Minister, President on Independence Day
Putin Congratulates India's Prime Minister, President on Independence Day
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day.
2026-08-15T06:30+0000
2026-08-15T08:31+0000
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"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the national holiday – India's Independence Day," the telegram published on the Kremlin website read.Relations between Russia and India are successfully developing in the spirit of a specially privileged strategic partnership, the president noted.Russia and India will continue to expand ties in the interests of strengthening international security and stability, he added.
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russia, india, vladimir putin, narendra modi, independence

Putin Congratulates India's Prime Minister, President on Independence Day

06:30 GMT 15.08.2026 (Updated: 08:31 GMT 15.08.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day.
"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the national holiday – India's Independence Day," the telegram published on the Kremlin website read.
Relations between Russia and India are successfully developing in the spirit of a specially privileged strategic partnership, the president noted.
"Relations between Russia and India are successfully developing in the spirit of a special and privileged strategic partnership. Moscow and New Delhi are fruitfully cooperating across a wide range of areas and effectively interacting within the UN, SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], BRICS and other multilateral structures," the telegram published on the Kremlin website read.
Russia and India will continue to expand ties in the interests of strengthening international security and stability, he added.
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