International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-north-koreas-liberation-day-1124583883.html
Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on North Korea's Liberation Day
Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on North Korea's Liberation Day
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un on the national holiday of the country - Liberation Day, the corresponding telegram, published on the Kremlin website, read on Saturday.
2026-08-15T04:54+0000
2026-08-15T17:57+0000
world
vladimir putin
kim jong un
north korea
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119046710_0:163:3064:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_d4833a1a09c90dc35f5acf2ce3f4379b.jpg
"Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the national holiday of North Korea - Liberation Day," the telegram read. Putin added that this holiday is a symbol of the courage and resilience of Korean patriots and Red Army soldiers who fought together for the country's liberation from Japanese colonial oppression, and that it was during that harsh time that the strong traditions of combat brotherhood and mutual assistance were laid, which became the foundation for the development of friendly, good-neighborly ties between Russia and North Korea."Our states are actively cooperating on all fronts and coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability," the telegram read.Putin said that relations between Moscow and Pyongyang "reached an unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive strategic partnership" and expressed confidence that constructive joint work on current agenda items will continue."I am confident that we will continue constructive joint work on pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda – for the benefit of the Russian and Korean peoples, and in the interests of building a more just, truly democratic world order," the telegram published on the Kremlin website read.He also wished the North Korean leader good health and success, and all citizens of the country happiness and prosperity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html
north korea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119046710_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2bf9cb047bb5d9f67e7a9d7fa9711c16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, kim jong un, north korea, russia
vladimir putin, kim jong un, north korea, russia

Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on North Korea's Liberation Day

04:54 GMT 15.08.2026 (Updated: 17:57 GMT 15.08.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL/Vladimir Smirnov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© Sputnik / POOL/Vladimir Smirnov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un on the national holiday of the country - Liberation Day, the corresponding telegram, published on the Kremlin website, read on Saturday.
"Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the national holiday of North Korea - Liberation Day," the telegram read.
Putin added that this holiday is a symbol of the courage and resilience of Korean patriots and Red Army soldiers who fought together for the country's liberation from Japanese colonial oppression, and that it was during that harsh time that the strong traditions of combat brotherhood and mutual assistance were laid, which became the foundation for the development of friendly, good-neighborly ties between Russia and North Korea.
"Our states are actively cooperating on all fronts and coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability," the telegram read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photos after a welcoming ceremony at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
World
Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on Re-Election as Chairman of State Affairs of North Korea
23 March, 08:32 GMT
Putin said that relations between Moscow and Pyongyang "reached an unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive strategic partnership" and expressed confidence that constructive joint work on current agenda items will continue.
"I am confident that we will continue constructive joint work on pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda – for the benefit of the Russian and Korean peoples, and in the interests of building a more just, truly democratic world order," the telegram published on the Kremlin website read.
He also wished the North Korean leader good health and success, and all citizens of the country happiness and prosperity.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала