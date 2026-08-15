https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-north-koreas-liberation-day-1124583883.html

Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on North Korea's Liberation Day

Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on North Korea's Liberation Day

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un on the national holiday of the country - Liberation Day, the corresponding telegram, published on the Kremlin website, read on Saturday.

2026-08-15T04:54+0000

2026-08-15T04:54+0000

2026-08-15T17:57+0000

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"Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the national holiday of North Korea - Liberation Day," the telegram read. Putin added that this holiday is a symbol of the courage and resilience of Korean patriots and Red Army soldiers who fought together for the country's liberation from Japanese colonial oppression, and that it was during that harsh time that the strong traditions of combat brotherhood and mutual assistance were laid, which became the foundation for the development of friendly, good-neighborly ties between Russia and North Korea."Our states are actively cooperating on all fronts and coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability," the telegram read.Putin said that relations between Moscow and Pyongyang "reached an unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive strategic partnership" and expressed confidence that constructive joint work on current agenda items will continue."I am confident that we will continue constructive joint work on pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda – for the benefit of the Russian and Korean peoples, and in the interests of building a more just, truly democratic world order," the telegram published on the Kremlin website read.He also wished the North Korean leader good health and success, and all citizens of the country happiness and prosperity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html

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