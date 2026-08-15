https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/putin-to-discuss-deeper-cooperation-with-myanmar-president-on-august-18---kremlin-1124583506.html
Putin to Discuss Deeper Cooperation With Myanmar President on August 18 - Kremlin
Putin to Discuss Deeper Cooperation With Myanmar President on August 18 - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss deepening bilateral cooperation and international agenda issues with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing on August 18, with documents expected to be signed, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
2026-08-15T14:36+0000
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"The leaders will discuss prospects for deepening Russian-Myanmar cooperation in various areas, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda," the statement read. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who will pay an official visit to Russia, in the Kremlin on August 18, the Kremlin's press service said earlier.
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Putin to Discuss Deeper Cooperation With Myanmar President on August 18 - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss deepening bilateral cooperation and international agenda issues with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing on August 18, with documents expected to be signed, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"The leaders will discuss prospects for deepening Russian-Myanmar cooperation in various areas, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda," the statement read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who will pay an official visit to Russia, in the Kremlin on August 18, the Kremlin's press service said earlier.
"On August 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in the Kremlin with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who will pay an official visit to Russia," the statement read.