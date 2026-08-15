https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/romania-requests-329bln-from-eu-amid-political-crisis-1124582752.html
Romania Requests $3.29Bln From EU Amid Political Crisis
Romania Requests $3.29Bln From EU Amid Political Crisis
Sputnik International
Romania, amid a protracted political crisis, has submitted a request to the European Commission for $3.29 billion from the EU recovery fund, interim European Funds Minister Dragos Pislaru said on Saturday.
2026-08-15T12:43+0000
2026-08-15T12:43+0000
2026-08-15T12:43+0000
world
europe
romania
european union (eu)
european commission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg
Romania's government is resigned, and parliament is on recess until the end of August. Meanwhile, the country must meet the remaining conditions of the PNRR program by August 31. The request includes $1,91 billion in non-repayable EU funds and $500.9 million in loans. Approval would raise grant absorption from roughly 66% to 78%. Pislaru added that under the government of Acting Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Romania increased grant absorption by 31 percentage points and secured the entire $15.7 billion in grants. Romanian authorities had warned that the political crisis could jeopardize remaining funds. Bolojan called PNRR implementation the top priority for July and August, with over $5.21 billion in grants still due for roads, rail, hospitals and schools. Bolojan's government was ousted in May after a no-confidence vote initiated by the Social Democratic Party, the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians, and the Romania First group. Bolojan remains interim prime minister until a new cabinet is confirmed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/hungary-and-romania-refineries-targeted-by-nord-stream-and-druzhba-saboteurs---energy-expert-1123005840.html
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a6a2d79b2c337818299a915a0b77df30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
europe, romania, european union (eu), european commission
europe, romania, european union (eu), european commission
Romania Requests $3.29Bln From EU Amid Political Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Romania, amid a protracted political crisis, has submitted a request to the European Commission for $3.29 billion from the EU recovery fund, interim European Funds Minister Dragos Pislaru said on Saturday.
Romania's government is resigned, and parliament is on recess until the end of August. Meanwhile, the country must meet the remaining conditions of the PNRR program by August 31.
"We submitted a request to the EC for 2.84 billion euros [$3.29 billion] from the EU recovery fund. This is the fifth request and includes 75 targets and milestones - 21 reforms and 54 investments. This is the penultimate payment request under PNRR [Romanian Recovery and Resilience Plan]. With this submission, we reach 78% of grant absorption," Pislaru wrote on social media.
The request includes $1,91 billion in non-repayable EU funds and $500.9 million in loans. Approval would raise grant absorption from roughly 66% to 78%.
Pislaru added that under the government of Acting Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Romania increased grant absorption by 31 percentage points and secured the entire $15.7 billion in grants.
Romanian authorities had warned that the political crisis could jeopardize remaining funds. Bolojan called PNRR implementation the top priority for July and August, with over $5.21 billion in grants still due for roads, rail, hospitals and schools.
Bolojan's government was ousted in May after a no-confidence vote initiated by the Social Democratic Party, the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians, and the Romania First group. Bolojan remains interim prime minister until a new cabinet is confirmed.
23 October 2025, 16:32 GMT