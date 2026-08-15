https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/romania-requests-329bln-from-eu-amid-political-crisis-1124582752.html

Romania Requests $3.29Bln From EU Amid Political Crisis

Romania Requests $3.29Bln From EU Amid Political Crisis

Sputnik International

Romania, amid a protracted political crisis, has submitted a request to the European Commission for $3.29 billion from the EU recovery fund, interim European Funds Minister Dragos Pislaru said on Saturday.

2026-08-15T12:43+0000

2026-08-15T12:43+0000

2026-08-15T12:43+0000

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Romania's government is resigned, and parliament is on recess until the end of August. Meanwhile, the country must meet the remaining conditions of the PNRR program by August 31. The request includes $1,91 billion in non-repayable EU funds and $500.9 million in loans. Approval would raise grant absorption from roughly 66% to 78%. Pislaru added that under the government of Acting Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Romania increased grant absorption by 31 percentage points and secured the entire $15.7 billion in grants. Romanian authorities had warned that the political crisis could jeopardize remaining funds. Bolojan called PNRR implementation the top priority for July and August, with over $5.21 billion in grants still due for roads, rail, hospitals and schools. Bolojan's government was ousted in May after a no-confidence vote initiated by the Social Democratic Party, the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians, and the Romania First group. Bolojan remains interim prime minister until a new cabinet is confirmed.

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