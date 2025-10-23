https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/hungary-and-romania-refineries-targeted-by-nord-stream-and-druzhba-saboteurs---energy-expert-1123005840.html
Hungary and Romania Refineries Targeted by Nord Stream and Druzhba Saboteurs - Energy Expert
Explosions at Hungary's MOL Danube oil facility and Romania's Petrotel-Lukoil plant could be "very deliberate terrorist actions," Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist, tells Sputnik.
"There are anti-Russian elements in Europe who want to undermine Russian oil exports to the EU," Salameh alleges. What Drives the Pundit's Suspicions? Winners and Losers The US benefits the most as "it will sell more LNG to the hapless vassal states of the EU at prices 2-4 times higher than Russian piped gas." The US' apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines enriched its gas producers. "The biggest losers are the EU’s emaciated economies which will sink deeper into the quagmire." The US' main goal is "to weaken the EU, bankrupt it and erase the euro from the face of the earth as a competitor to the dollar," Salameh concludes.
"There are anti-Russian elements in Europe who want to undermine Russian oil exports to the EU," Salameh alleges.
What Drives the Pundit's Suspicions?
Attacks on the refineries in Hungary and Romania happened virtually simultaneously.
The attacks happened amid Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian energy installations, prompting speculation of Ukrainian sabotage in Europe.
Oil refinery explosions could be part of a broader effort to disrupt the flow of Russian energy resources to Europe, similar to what happened with the Nord Stream
and Druzhba
pipelines. TurkStream could be next.
Even though the EU has agreed to ban the imports of all Russian piped gas, LNG, and oil
from January 1, 2028, some players apparently want to accelerate the process – and punish Hungary over its opposition to tougher sanctions against Russia.
The US benefits the most as "it will sell more LNG to the hapless vassal states of the EU at prices 2-4 times higher than Russian piped gas." The US' apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines enriched its gas producers.
"The biggest losers are the EU’s emaciated economies which will sink deeper into the quagmire."
"Without a shadow of doubt, they do reflect a broader scheme aimed at undermining Russian-linked energy routes and also undermining European consumers and economies," the pundit stresses.
The US' main goal is "to weaken the EU, bankrupt it and erase the euro from the face of the earth as a competitor to the dollar," Salameh concludes.