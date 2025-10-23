https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/hungary-and-romania-refineries-targeted-by-nord-stream-and-druzhba-saboteurs---energy-expert-1123005840.html

Hungary and Romania Refineries Targeted by Nord Stream and Druzhba Saboteurs - Energy Expert

Explosions at Hungary's MOL Danube oil facility and Romania's Petrotel-Lukoil plant could be "very deliberate terrorist actions," Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist, tells Sputnik.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3f4e72934e7e48388d11c7f501e4a6.jpg

"There are anti-Russian elements in Europe who want to undermine Russian oil exports to the EU," Salameh alleges. What Drives the Pundit's Suspicions? Winners and Losers The US benefits the most as "it will sell more LNG to the hapless vassal states of the EU at prices 2-4 times higher than Russian piped gas." The US' apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines enriched its gas producers. "The biggest losers are the EU’s emaciated economies which will sink deeper into the quagmire." The US' main goal is "to weaken the EU, bankrupt it and erase the euro from the face of the earth as a competitor to the dollar," Salameh concludes.

