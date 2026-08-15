https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russia-may-send-indonesian-cosmonaut-to-space---ambassador-1124583320.html
Russia May Send Indonesian Cosmonaut to Space - Ambassador
Russia May Send Indonesian Cosmonaut to Space - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia may send an Indonesian cosmonaut into space, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov told Sputnik in an interview.
2026-08-15T14:33+0000
2026-08-15T14:33+0000
2026-08-15T14:33+0000
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The topic of training an Indonesian cosmonaut is being discussed between relevant agencies in Russia and Indonesia, the ambassador said. Should Indonesia express interest, Russian space agency Roscosmos would be willing to establish cooperation on this matter, he added. The diplomat added that Russia has previously successfully transported cosmonauts from Mongolia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-cosmonaut-sizes-up-odds-of-encountering-aliens-in-outer-space-1124445839.html
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Russia May Send Indonesian Cosmonaut to Space - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia may send an Indonesian cosmonaut into space, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov told Sputnik in an interview.
The topic of training an Indonesian cosmonaut is being discussed between relevant agencies in Russia and Indonesia, the ambassador said. Should Indonesia express interest, Russian space agency Roscosmos would be willing to establish cooperation on this matter, he added.
"Why can't we send an Indonesian? If he flies into space on a Russian spacecraft, that would be wonderful," the ambassador said.
The diplomat added that Russia has previously successfully transported cosmonauts from Mongolia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries.