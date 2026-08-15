https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russia-may-send-indonesian-cosmonaut-to-space---ambassador-1124583320.html

Russia May Send Indonesian Cosmonaut to Space - Ambassador

Russia May Send Indonesian Cosmonaut to Space - Ambassador

Sputnik International

Russia may send an Indonesian cosmonaut into space, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov told Sputnik in an interview.

2026-08-15T14:33+0000

2026-08-15T14:33+0000

2026-08-15T14:33+0000

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The topic of training an Indonesian cosmonaut is being discussed between relevant agencies in Russia and Indonesia, the ambassador said. Should Indonesia express interest, Russian space agency Roscosmos would be willing to establish cooperation on this matter, he added. The diplomat added that Russia has previously successfully transported cosmonauts from Mongolia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-cosmonaut-sizes-up-odds-of-encountering-aliens-in-outer-space-1124445839.html

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