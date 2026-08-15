International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russia-may-send-indonesian-cosmonaut-to-space---ambassador-1124583320.html
Russia May Send Indonesian Cosmonaut to Space - Ambassador
Russia May Send Indonesian Cosmonaut to Space - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia may send an Indonesian cosmonaut into space, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov told Sputnik in an interview.
2026-08-15T14:33+0000
2026-08-15T14:33+0000
world
russia
indonesia
roscosmos
space
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119681422_0:137:3156:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7db0384c159557007d79b6458ef06c.jpg
The topic of training an Indonesian cosmonaut is being discussed between relevant agencies in Russia and Indonesia, the ambassador said. Should Indonesia express interest, Russian space agency Roscosmos would be willing to establish cooperation on this matter, he added. The diplomat added that Russia has previously successfully transported cosmonauts from Mongolia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-cosmonaut-sizes-up-odds-of-encountering-aliens-in-outer-space-1124445839.html
russia
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119681422_213:0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ca485a4af8f789a1fb9249881e2034a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, indonesia, roscosmos, space
russia, indonesia, roscosmos, space

Russia May Send Indonesian Cosmonaut to Space - Ambassador

14:33 GMT 15.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankThe Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft for the new International Space Station (ISS) crew
The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft for the new International Space Station (ISS) crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia may send an Indonesian cosmonaut into space, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov told Sputnik in an interview.
The topic of training an Indonesian cosmonaut is being discussed between relevant agencies in Russia and Indonesia, the ambassador said. Should Indonesia express interest, Russian space agency Roscosmos would be willing to establish cooperation on this matter, he added.
"Why can't we send an Indonesian? If he flies into space on a Russian spacecraft, that would be wonderful," the ambassador said.
The diplomat added that Russia has previously successfully transported cosmonauts from Mongolia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries.
Galaxy - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
Beyond Politics
Russian Cosmonaut Sizes Up Odds of Encountering Aliens in Outer Space
14 July, 16:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала