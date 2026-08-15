https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russia-producing-all-aircraft-components-domestically--industry-ministry-1124583200.html

Russia Producing All Aircraft Components Domestically — Industry Ministry

Russia Producing All Aircraft Components Domestically — Industry Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia is the only country in the world that produces all aircraft components domestically, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Saturday on the occasion of Aircraft Manufacturers' Day.

2026-08-15T14:30+0000

2026-08-15T14:30+0000

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"Russia is the only country in the world where all aircraft components are produced domestically. This is the result of many years of work and the hard work of thousands of specialists," the statement read. The work, knowledge, and skill of the industry specialists help develop domestic aviation and strengthen its technological independence, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/leaving-west-behind-heavy-lift-aviation-becomes-another-sector-dominated-by-russia-and-china-1124145452.html

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