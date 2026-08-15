https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russia-producing-all-aircraft-components-domestically--industry-ministry-1124583200.html
Russia Producing All Aircraft Components Domestically — Industry Ministry
Russia Producing All Aircraft Components Domestically — Industry Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is the only country in the world that produces all aircraft components domestically, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Saturday on the occasion of Aircraft Manufacturers' Day.
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"Russia is the only country in the world where all aircraft components are produced domestically. This is the result of many years of work and the hard work of thousands of specialists," the statement read. The work, knowledge, and skill of the industry specialists help develop domestic aviation and strengthen its technological independence, the ministry said.
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Russia Producing All Aircraft Components Domestically — Industry Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is the only country in the world that produces all aircraft components domestically, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Saturday on the occasion of Aircraft Manufacturers' Day.
"Russia is the only country in the world where all aircraft components are produced domestically. This is the result of many years of work and the hard work of thousands of specialists," the statement read.
The work, knowledge, and skill of the industry specialists help develop domestic aviation and strengthen its technological independence, the ministry said.