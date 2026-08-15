https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russia-requests-clarification-from-us-turkiye-over-plans-to-supply-weapons-to-ukraine-1124582934.html

Russia Requests Clarification From US, Turkiye Over Plans to Supply Weapons to Ukraine

Russia Requests Clarification From US, Turkiye Over Plans to Supply Weapons to Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarification from the United States and Turkiye over information released by the US Congress regarding plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2026-08-15T13:34+0000

2026-08-15T13:34+0000

2026-08-15T14:18+0000

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"The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarifications from Washington and Ankara in connection with information released by the US Congress," Zakharova said.The US and Turkiye still have time to soberly assess the situation regarding plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, she said.Pumping new weapons would not seriously affect the course of the special military operation but causes serious damage to bilateral relations with the US and Turkiye, she said. Attempts to use peacekeeping rhetoric while simultaneously supplying weapons to Ukraine are undermining mutual trust, especially given Turkiye's assurances that it avoids "lethal" supplies.Zakharova noted that the timing of the transfer of a large-scale shipment of lethal cargo to recipients in Ukraine is unclear.It is also unclear what motivated the United States and Turkey to “open Pandora’s box” and prolong the Kiev regime’s agony, she said, adding that this was particularly striking given that both countries claim a special role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and have declared a political and diplomatic settlement their priority."However, multifaceted damage from such supplies is inevitable. It is not only about the casualties and destruction that the authorities in Kiev are seeking to escalate, but also about serious harm to our bilateral relations with Washington and Ankara," Zakharova saidZakharova highlighted that the supply of additional weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces will not affect the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine"Flooding Zelensky's junta with ever more weapons will not be able to significantly affect the course of the special military operation in accordance with a just Russian scenario," Zakharova said in a comment published on the ministry's website.The comment came amid reports of possible US-Turkish plans to supply Ukraine with a large batch of US-made weapons, including multiple-launch rocket systems, cluster munitions and ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-state-department-pentagon-say-ukraine-lacks-interceptor-missiles-for-air-defense-1124578088.html

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