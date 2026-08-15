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Russia Requests Clarification From US, Turkiye Over Plans to Supply Weapons to Ukraine
Russia Requests Clarification From US, Turkiye Over Plans to Supply Weapons to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarification from the United States and Turkiye over information released by the US Congress regarding plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2026-08-15T13:34+0000
2026-08-15T14:18+0000
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"The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarifications from Washington and Ankara in connection with information released by the US Congress," Zakharova said.The US and Turkiye still have time to soberly assess the situation regarding plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, she said.Pumping new weapons would not seriously affect the course of the special military operation but causes serious damage to bilateral relations with the US and Turkiye, she said. Attempts to use peacekeeping rhetoric while simultaneously supplying weapons to Ukraine are undermining mutual trust, especially given Turkiye's assurances that it avoids "lethal" supplies.Zakharova noted that the timing of the transfer of a large-scale shipment of lethal cargo to recipients in Ukraine is unclear.It is also unclear what motivated the United States and Turkey to “open Pandora’s box” and prolong the Kiev regime’s agony, she said, adding that this was particularly striking given that both countries claim a special role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and have declared a political and diplomatic settlement their priority."However, multifaceted damage from such supplies is inevitable. It is not only about the casualties and destruction that the authorities in Kiev are seeking to escalate, but also about serious harm to our bilateral relations with Washington and Ankara," Zakharova saidZakharova highlighted that the supply of additional weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces will not affect the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine"Flooding Zelensky's junta with ever more weapons will not be able to significantly affect the course of the special military operation in accordance with a just Russian scenario," Zakharova said in a comment published on the ministry's website.The comment came amid reports of possible US-Turkish plans to supply Ukraine with a large batch of US-made weapons, including multiple-launch rocket systems, cluster munitions and ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.
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Russia Requests Clarification From US, Turkiye Over Plans to Supply Weapons to Ukraine

13:34 GMT 15.08.2026 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 15.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarification from the United States and Turkiye over information released by the US Congress regarding plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarifications from Washington and Ankara in connection with information released by the US Congress," Zakharova said.
The US and Turkiye still have time to soberly assess the situation regarding plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, she said.

According to documents released by the US Congress, the arsenal is substantial, namely: 12 multiple rocket launchers and over 2,500 unguided cluster munitions for them, 47,000 cluster artillery shells of 203mm caliber, and 70 ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, Zakharova added.

Pumping new weapons would not seriously affect the course of the special military operation but causes serious damage to bilateral relations with the US and Turkiye, she said.
Attempts to use peacekeeping rhetoric while simultaneously supplying weapons to Ukraine are undermining mutual trust, especially given Turkiye's assurances that it avoids "lethal" supplies.
Zakharova noted that the timing of the transfer of a large-scale shipment of lethal cargo to recipients in Ukraine is unclear.

"It's worth noting that the circumstances and conditions of such a large-scale 'transfer' of lethal materials remain extremely contradictory. It's unclear who initiated the re-export, how, and when the plan is to transfer the large-scale lethal cargo to recipients in Kiev," Zakharova said.

It is also unclear what motivated the United States and Turkey to “open Pandora’s box” and prolong the Kiev regime’s agony, she said, adding that this was particularly striking given that both countries claim a special role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and have declared a political and diplomatic settlement their priority.
"However, multifaceted damage from such supplies is inevitable. It is not only about the casualties and destruction that the authorities in Kiev are seeking to escalate, but also about serious harm to our bilateral relations with Washington and Ankara," Zakharova said
Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as then-US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
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Zakharova highlighted that the supply of additional weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces will not affect the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine
"Flooding Zelensky's junta with ever more weapons will not be able to significantly affect the course of the special military operation in accordance with a just Russian scenario," Zakharova said in a comment published on the ministry's website.
The comment came amid reports of possible US-Turkish plans to supply Ukraine with a large batch of US-made weapons, including multiple-launch rocket systems, cluster munitions and ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.
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