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Russian Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
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Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov heard reports from the command and also presented state awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the course of carrying out combat missions.
2026-08-15T08:07+0000
2026-08-15T08:07+0000
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Key points from the command reports:
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Russian Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup

08:07 GMT 15.08.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, file photo.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
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Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov received reports from the command and also presented state awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves during combat missions.
Key points from the command reports:
During the summer campaign, the battlegroup liberated 19 settlements
An analytical center has been created to improve the effectiveness of UAVs
The Vostok battlegroup is actively building up its means of destroying enemy UAVs
Work continues on creating a unified information environment for radar stations
The battlegroup continuously conducts aerial reconnaissance in all directions
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov (left) listens to a report from the commander of the Yug Battlegroup, Colonel General Alexander Sanchik. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
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