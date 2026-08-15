https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-defense-minister-inspects-vostok-battlegroup-1124581525.html
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov heard reports from the command and also presented state awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the course of carrying out combat missions.
2026-08-15T08:07+0000
2026-08-15T08:07+0000
2026-08-15T08:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
andrei belousov
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122469693_0:0:2033:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b0606c7fa8133098f0046d59f1fab4.jpg
Key points from the command reports:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russian-defense-minister-inspects-sever-battlegroup-1124328087.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122469693_16:0:1707:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_50e31eaa3935942562c6c4753f0e2bbc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
military & intelligence, andrei belousov, russia
military & intelligence, andrei belousov, russia
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov received reports from the command and also presented state awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves during combat missions.
Key points from the command reports:
During the summer campaign, the battlegroup liberated 19 settlements
An analytical center has been created to improve the effectiveness of UAVs
The Vostok battlegroup is actively building up its means of destroying enemy UAVs
Work continues on creating a unified information environment for radar stations
The battlegroup continuously conducts aerial reconnaissance in all directions