https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-liberate-rybalskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1124582115.html

Russian Forces Liberate Rybalskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

Russian Forces Liberate Rybalskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Vostok battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Rybalskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported on Saturday.

2026-08-15T09:45+0000

2026-08-15T09:45+0000

2026-08-15T09:45+0000

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"As a result of the decisive actions of units of the Vostok battlegroup, the settlement of Rybalskoye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the statement read.The liberation of the settlement of Rybalskoye in the Zaporozhye region has allowed Russian servicemen to expand the zone of control northwest of Novoye Pole settlement and continue its advance deeper into Zaporozhye region.Russian forces can now consolidate positions and push deeper into Ukrainian defenses, potentially threatening supply routes toward the key Ukrainian stronghold of Orekhov.Russian forces struck Ukrainian assembly workshops for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, the Russian Ministry of Defence also reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russian-troops-liberate-novonikolayevka-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124576613.html

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