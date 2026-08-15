Russian Forces Liberate Rybalskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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The Russian Vostok battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Rybalskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported on Saturday.
"As a result of the decisive actions of units of the Vostok battlegroup, the settlement of Rybalskoye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the statement read.
The liberation of the settlement of Rybalskoye in the Zaporozhye region has allowed Russian servicemen to expand the zone of control northwest of Novoye Pole settlement and continue its advance deeper into Zaporozhye region.
Russian forces can now consolidate positions and push deeper into Ukrainian defenses, potentially threatening supply routes toward the key Ukrainian stronghold of Orekhov.
Russian forces struck Ukrainian assembly workshops for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, the Russian Ministry of Defence also reported.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces battlegroups struck logistics centers, fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, as well as assembly workshops for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats," the statement said.
Ukraine lost over 355 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 245 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 315 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 220 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,328 Ukrainian drones and 17 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles
Russian military hit temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas