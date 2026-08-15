https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-equipment-depot-in-port-odessa-1124581386.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Equipment Depot in Port Odessa

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Equipment Depot in Port Odessa

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck a depot with military-technical equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-08-15T06:34+0000

2026-08-15T06:34+0000

2026-08-15T06:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Russian forces continue to carry out long-range drone strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-strikes-ukrainian-forces-weapons-depot-in-port-of-yuzhny-1124578819.html

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