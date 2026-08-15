International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-equipment-depot-in-port-odessa-1124581386.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Equipment Depot in Port Odessa
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Equipment Depot in Port Odessa
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a depot with military-technical equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-08-15T06:34+0000
2026-08-15T06:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
odessa
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff32374831b48c616bd37db1ffcbdd72.jpg
Russian forces continue to carry out long-range drone strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-strikes-ukrainian-forces-weapons-depot-in-port-of-yuzhny-1124578819.html
russia
ukraine
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2572fb9f31c1796de3cfebecdbc42ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, odessa, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, odessa, russian defense ministry

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Equipment Depot in Port Odessa

06:34 GMT 15.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck a depot with military-technical equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Russian forces continue to carry out long-range drone strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
"On the night of August 15, in Port Odessa a depot with military-technical equipment was struck," the statement read.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Forces Weapons Depot in Port of Yuzhny
Yesterday, 14:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала