https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-equipment-depot-in-port-odessa-1124581386.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Equipment Depot in Port Odessa
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Equipment Depot in Port Odessa
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a depot with military-technical equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-08-15T06:34+0000
2026-08-15T06:34+0000
2026-08-15T06:34+0000
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Russian forces continue to carry out long-range drone strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Equipment Depot in Port Odessa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck a depot with military-technical equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Russian forces continue to carry out long-range drone strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
"On the night of August 15, in Port Odessa a depot with military-technical equipment was struck," the statement read.