https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-foreign-ministry-congratulates-india-on-independence-day-1124581992.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Congratulates India on Independence Day

Russian Foreign Ministry Congratulates India on Independence Day

Sputnik International

"We sincerely congratulate our Indian friends on their national holiday! We wish you success, prosperity, well-being and new achievements!" the ministry said.

2026-08-15T08:55+0000

2026-08-15T08:55+0000

2026-08-15T08:55+0000

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Cooperation between the two countries is multifaceted, and the potential for deepening it is enormous, the ministry noted.Russia and India also traditionally cooperate closely in the military-technical sphere, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/putin-congratulates-indias-prime-minister-president-on-independence-day-1124581245.html

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