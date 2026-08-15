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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-foreign-ministry-congratulates-india-on-independence-day-1124581992.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Congratulates India on Independence Day
Russian Foreign Ministry Congratulates India on Independence Day
Sputnik International
"We sincerely congratulate our Indian friends on their national holiday! We wish you success, prosperity, well-being and new achievements!" the ministry said.
2026-08-15T08:55+0000
2026-08-15T08:55+0000
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Cooperation between the two countries is multifaceted, and the potential for deepening it is enormous, the ministry noted.Russia and India also traditionally cooperate closely in the military-technical sphere, the ministry added.
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Russian Foreign Ministry Congratulates India on Independence Day

08:55 GMT 15.08.2026
© Photo : Narendra Modi / PM Modi at Red ForteIndian PM Modi at Historic Red Fort Celebrating Independence Day
Indian PM Modi at Historic Red Fort Celebrating Independence Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© Photo : Narendra Modi / PM Modi at Red Forte
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"We sincerely congratulate our Indian friends on their national holiday! We wish you success, prosperity, well-being and new achievements!" the ministry said.
Cooperation between the two countries is multifaceted, and the potential for deepening it is enormous, the ministry noted.
“Our countries are consistently transitioning to national currencies in mutual settlements (the share in commercial transactions already stands at 96%). Energy partnership is developing successfully. Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources for the development of India’s energy sector,” the Foreign Ministry noted.
Russia and India also traditionally cooperate closely in the military-technical sphere, the ministry added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
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Putin Congratulates India's Prime Minister, President on Independence Day
06:30 GMT
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