https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russias-geran-destroys-ukrainian-long-range-drone-depot-in-chernigov-region-1124582433.html
Russia's Geran Destroys Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Depot in Chernigov Region
Russia's Geran Destroys Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Depot in Chernigov Region
Sputnik International
Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian long-range drone storage depot in Chernigov region with Geran drone strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"Geran-4 Siker strike drone crews of the unmanned systems forces struck a storage and launch preparation site for strike drones in the town of Pekurovka in the Chernigov region. The strike was confirmed by objective control footage," the statement read. The ministry also released video footage of the depot's destruction. A Geran drone strike also destroyed a gas distribution station in the Chernigov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The military released footage of the strike on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure facility.Russian forces also destroyed a 110 kV substation in the Chernigov region with a Geran drone strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry also released footage of the strike on the energy infrastructure facility, which it said had been used in the interests of Ukrainian armed forces.
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Russia's Geran Destroys Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Depot in Chernigov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian long-range drone storage depot in Chernigov region with Geran drone strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Geran-4 Siker strike drone crews of the unmanned systems forces struck a storage and launch preparation site for strike drones in the town of Pekurovka in the Chernigov region. The strike was confirmed by objective control footage," the statement read.
The ministry also released video footage of the depot's destruction.
A Geran drone strike also destroyed a gas distribution station in the Chernigov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of a strike drone used by unmanned systems forces, a gas distribution station in the town of Radomka in the Chernigov region was destroyed," the statement read.
The military released footage of the strike on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure facility.
Russian forces also destroyed a 110 kV substation in the Chernigov region with a Geran drone strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"A Geran-4 Siker drone strike destroyed a 110 kV substation in the town of Gorodnya in the Chernigov region," the statement read.
The ministry also released footage of the strike on the energy infrastructure facility, which it said had been used in the interests of Ukrainian armed forces.