https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russias-geran-destroys-ukrainian-long-range-drone-depot-in-chernigov-region-1124582433.html

Russia's Geran Destroys Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Depot in Chernigov Region

Russia's Geran Destroys Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Depot in Chernigov Region

Sputnik International

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian long-range drone storage depot in Chernigov region with Geran drone strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-08-15T12:28+0000

2026-08-15T12:28+0000

2026-08-15T12:28+0000

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"Geran-4 Siker strike drone crews of the unmanned systems forces struck a storage and launch preparation site for strike drones in the town of Pekurovka in the Chernigov region. The strike was confirmed by objective control footage," the statement read. The ministry also released video footage of the depot's destruction. A Geran drone strike also destroyed a gas distribution station in the Chernigov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The military released footage of the strike on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure facility.Russian forces also destroyed a 110 kV substation in the Chernigov region with a Geran drone strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry also released footage of the strike on the energy infrastructure facility, which it said had been used in the interests of Ukrainian armed forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-strikes-ukrainian-forces-weapons-depot-in-port-of-yuzhny-1124578819.html

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