https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/south-korean-leader-pledges-to-replace-unstable-armistice-with-north-korea-with-peace-1124581693.html

South Korean Leader Pledges to Replace Unstable Armistice With North Korea With Peace

South Korean Leader Pledges to Replace Unstable Armistice With North Korea With Peace

Sputnik International

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Saturday said the country aims to end the war on the Korean Peninsula and replace the current unstable armistice regime with a peace regime.

2026-08-15T08:39+0000

2026-08-15T08:39+0000

2026-08-15T08:39+0000

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"We will begin the path to ending the war and transforming the unstable armistice regime on the Korean Peninsula into a peace regime," Lee said in a speech marking the 81st anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule. The president called on both sides to abandon mutual threats and begin inter-Korean talks to end the decades-long "state of war." Peace on the Korean Peninsula would contribute to stability and cooperation in Northeast Asia and serve as a milestone toward a "nuclear-free" peace, he said. Lee also added that South Korea intends to turn the energy of hostility and confrontation into a driving force for peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity, and to fulfill its role as a direct party to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has repeatedly stated it has no intention of abandoning its nuclear weapons. In September 2025, leader Kim Jong Un declared the denuclearization issue "closed," adding that Pyongyang would never give up its nuclear arsenal. In March 2026, he said that North Korea would strengthen its nuclear state status as "absolutely irreversible." The country's nuclear status has also been enshrined in law. In September 2023, North Korea added a provision on the accelerated development of nuclear forces to its constitution, following a September 2022 law on nuclear policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/north-korean-foreign-ministry-calls-us-south-korea-drills-rehearsal-for-aggressive-war-1124576898.html

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