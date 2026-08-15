https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/ukraine-stops-publishing-missile-intercept-data-as-patriot-stocks-run-dry-1124584301.html
Ukraine Stops Publishing Missile Intercept Data as Patriot Stocks Run Dry
Ukraine Stops Publishing Missile Intercept Data as Patriot Stocks Run Dry
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian air force has stopped reporting the number of Russian missiles intercepted by its air defense systems as it is unable to intercept them, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian officials.
2026-08-15T18:36+0000
2026-08-15T18:36+0000
2026-08-15T18:36+0000
military
ukraine
russia
patriot
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_21782561bcffd83bf0e19ec06a96baab.jpg
The officials told the newspaper that the shortage of interceptor missiles has become so acute that the Ukrainian air force wants to conceal the number of missiles that it fails to intercept. Ukraine took this measure for security reasons and to maintain public morale, the sources added. The last time the Ukrainian air force published statistics on intercepted Russian missiles was on August 8, while earlier it posted daily morning reports about the types and numbers of missiles. The reports now list only the types of Russian munitions, without specifying numbers or data on successful interceptions. On August 1, Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Ukraine's air defense systems were unable to intercept missiles due to a shortage of Patriot missiles. On August 6, Yehor Cherniev, deputy chair of the Ukrainian parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said that the situation with air defense systems in Ukraine had reached its worst point since the conflict began in 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-patriot-shortage-is-only-one-of-the-reasons-its-skies-have-turned-into-swiss-cheese-1124532774.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47958b0d87e8e12f8e903ec0a998fc86.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, patriot, volodymyr zelensky
ukraine, russia, patriot, volodymyr zelensky
Ukraine Stops Publishing Missile Intercept Data as Patriot Stocks Run Dry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian air force has stopped reporting the number of Russian missiles intercepted by its air defense systems as it is unable to intercept them, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian officials.
The officials told the newspaper that the shortage of interceptor missiles has become so acute that the Ukrainian air force wants to conceal the number of missiles that it fails to intercept. Ukraine took this measure for security reasons and to maintain public morale, the sources added.
The last time the Ukrainian air force published statistics on intercepted Russian missiles was on August 8, while earlier it posted daily morning reports about the types and numbers of missiles. The reports now list only the types of Russian munitions, without specifying numbers or data on successful interceptions.
On August 1, Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Ukraine's air defense systems were unable to intercept missiles due to a shortage of Patriot missiles. On August 6, Yehor Cherniev, deputy chair of the Ukrainian parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said that the situation with air defense systems in Ukraine had reached its worst point since the conflict began in 2022.