https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/ukraine-stops-publishing-missile-intercept-data-as-patriot-stocks-run-dry-1124584301.html

Ukraine Stops Publishing Missile Intercept Data as Patriot Stocks Run Dry

Ukraine Stops Publishing Missile Intercept Data as Patriot Stocks Run Dry

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian air force has stopped reporting the number of Russian missiles intercepted by its air defense systems as it is unable to intercept them, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian officials.

2026-08-15T18:36+0000

2026-08-15T18:36+0000

2026-08-15T18:36+0000

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ukraine

russia

patriot

volodymyr zelensky

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The officials told the newspaper that the shortage of interceptor missiles has become so acute that the Ukrainian air force wants to conceal the number of missiles that it fails to intercept. Ukraine took this measure for security reasons and to maintain public morale, the sources added. The last time the Ukrainian air force published statistics on intercepted Russian missiles was on August 8, while earlier it posted daily morning reports about the types and numbers of missiles. The reports now list only the types of Russian munitions, without specifying numbers or data on successful interceptions. On August 1, Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Ukraine's air defense systems were unable to intercept missiles due to a shortage of Patriot missiles. On August 6, Yehor Cherniev, deputy chair of the Ukrainian parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said that the situation with air defense systems in Ukraine had reached its worst point since the conflict began in 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-patriot-shortage-is-only-one-of-the-reasons-its-skies-have-turned-into-swiss-cheese-1124532774.html

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ukraine, russia, patriot, volodymyr zelensky