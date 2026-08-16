How Iran War Turned China Into a Global Oil-Price Stabilizer
© AP Photo / Jin LiangkuaiHaiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea.
© AP Photo / Jin Liangkuai
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When the Iran war effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, energy markets braced for the worst. Analysts warned of prices soaring past $150 a barrel and a global recession.
Instead, Brent crude has remained remarkably stable, hovering below $90. The main reason for this unexpected reprieve is China's leverage over the oil markets, the Economist reports.
China, the world's largest oil importer, responded to the crisis by cutting its crude imports by roughly one-third — a reduction of approximately 3 million barrels per day This deliberate reduction has acted as a powerful stabilizer for global energy markets, absorbing a demand shock that would otherwise have sent prices spiraling.
China, the world's largest oil importer, responded to the crisis by cutting its crude imports by roughly one-third — a reduction of approximately 3 million barrels per day This deliberate reduction has acted as a powerful stabilizer for global energy markets, absorbing a demand shock that would otherwise have sent prices spiraling.
This dramatic cut was possible because China had been stockpiling oil for years.
By the start of the conflict, its strategic and commercial reserves were estimated at nearly 1.4 billion barrels, larger than the combined reserves of all 32 International Energy Agency member nations
This massive buffer allowed China to maintain its domestic refining operations without needing to buy at war-inflated prices
China's electrification drive has also played a crucial role.
In the first half of 2026, electric vehicles displaced approximately 1.4 to 1.5 million barrels of oil demand per day
With new energy vehicles accounting for over 60% of new car sales, China's transport sector has built a significant and growing immunity to oil-price shocks
The gap between this structural decline and what comparable internal combustion engines would have consumed is now equivalent to roughly a tenth of all the oil that normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz
Beyond merely holding back on buying crude, China also restricted its exports of refined products to maintain domestic supply. The Iran war only accelerated a decline in domestic gasoline demand, as high prices made both consumers and businesses more cautious about fuel consumption.
For decades, the energy market has been shaped by OPEC's ability to constrain supply in order to drive up prices, a strategy that essentially functions as a tax on the global economy. China's approach has proved to be the opposite.
By stockpiling when prices were low and reducing imports during a crisis, it has helped smooth out price spikes. This is a risky strategy, and the costs of maintaining such vast reserves fall on the Chinese economy. But for the rest of the world, China's actions have bought other oil-importing countries precious time to mitigate the consequences of the crisis.
For decades, the energy market has been shaped by OPEC's ability to constrain supply in order to drive up prices, a strategy that essentially functions as a tax on the global economy. China's approach has proved to be the opposite.
By stockpiling when prices were low and reducing imports during a crisis, it has helped smooth out price spikes. This is a risky strategy, and the costs of maintaining such vast reserves fall on the Chinese economy. But for the rest of the world, China's actions have bought other oil-importing countries precious time to mitigate the consequences of the crisis.