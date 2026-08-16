https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/how-iran-war-turned-china-into-a-global-oil-price-stabilizer-1124585626.html

How Iran War Turned China Into a Global Oil-Price Stabilizer

How Iran War Turned China Into a Global Oil-Price Stabilizer

Sputnik International

When the Iran war effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, energy markets braced for the worst. Analysts warned of prices soaring past $150 a barrel and a global recession.

2026-08-16T07:42+0000

2026-08-16T07:42+0000

2026-08-16T07:42+0000

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china

iran

strait of hormuz

international energy agency (iea)

opec

oil

oil exports

oil supplies

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Instead, Brent crude has remained remarkably stable, hovering below $90. The main reason for this unexpected reprieve is China's leverage over the oil markets, the Economist reports.China, the world's largest oil importer, responded to the crisis by cutting its crude imports by roughly one-third — a reduction of approximately 3 million barrels per day This deliberate reduction has acted as a powerful stabilizer for global energy markets, absorbing a demand shock that would otherwise have sent prices spiraling.This dramatic cut was possible because China had been stockpiling oil for years.China's electrification drive has also played a crucial role.Beyond merely holding back on buying crude, China also restricted its exports of refined products to maintain domestic supply. The Iran war only accelerated a decline in domestic gasoline demand, as high prices made both consumers and businesses more cautious about fuel consumption.For decades, the energy market has been shaped by OPEC's ability to constrain supply in order to drive up prices, a strategy that essentially functions as a tax on the global economy. China's approach has proved to be the opposite.By stockpiling when prices were low and reducing imports during a crisis, it has helped smooth out price spikes. This is a risky strategy, and the costs of maintaining such vast reserves fall on the Chinese economy. But for the rest of the world, China's actions have bought other oil-importing countries precious time to mitigate the consequences of the crisis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-benefits-from-oil-supply-disruptions-in-strait-of-hormuz--ex-uk-ambassador-1124485664.html

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china, iran, strait of hormuz, international energy agency (iea), opec, oil, oil exports, oil supplies, oil refinery