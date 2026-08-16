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Russia-Indonesia Military-Technical Cooperation Not Aimed Against Third Countries - Envoy
Russia-Indonesia Military-Technical Cooperation Not Aimed Against Third Countries - Envoy
Sputnik International
Military-technical cooperation between Russia and Indonesia is not directed against third countries, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov told Sputnik in an interview.
2026-08-16T10:55+0000
2026-08-16T10:55+0000
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The diplomat recalled that Australia was recently "alarmed by delusional" information that Russia was allegedly planning to establish a military air base on Biak Island in eastern Indonesia. He said that Canberra "threw a tantrum" over having "missed" Russia's strengthening positions in the region, but it was all based on fake data and was essentially much ado about nothing. At the same time, Tolchenov added that Moscow would not ask for advice from any third party on how to cooperate with traditional, strategic partners. He also said that Russia is one of Indonesia's important and major partners in this sphere.
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Russia-Indonesia Military-Technical Cooperation Not Aimed Against Third Countries - Envoy

10:55 GMT 16.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankIndonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Military-technical cooperation between Russia and Indonesia is not directed against third countries, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov told Sputnik in an interview.
The diplomat recalled that Australia was recently "alarmed by delusional" information that Russia was allegedly planning to establish a military air base on Biak Island in eastern Indonesia. He said that Canberra "threw a tantrum" over having "missed" Russia's strengthening positions in the region, but it was all based on fake data and was essentially much ado about nothing.
"This [military-technical cooperation between Russia and Indonesia] is not directed against third countries, so the Australian side can calm down and not whip up hysteria over supposedly existing projects," he said.
At the same time, Tolchenov added that Moscow would not ask for advice from any third party on how to cooperate with traditional, strategic partners.
He also said that Russia is one of Indonesia's important and major partners in this sphere.
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