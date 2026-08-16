https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russia-indonesia-military-technical-cooperation-not-aimed-against-third-countries---envoy-1124586724.html

Russia-Indonesia Military-Technical Cooperation Not Aimed Against Third Countries - Envoy

Russia-Indonesia Military-Technical Cooperation Not Aimed Against Third Countries - Envoy

Sputnik International

Military-technical cooperation between Russia and Indonesia is not directed against third countries, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov told Sputnik in an interview.

2026-08-16T10:55+0000

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The diplomat recalled that Australia was recently "alarmed by delusional" information that Russia was allegedly planning to establish a military air base on Biak Island in eastern Indonesia. He said that Canberra "threw a tantrum" over having "missed" Russia's strengthening positions in the region, but it was all based on fake data and was essentially much ado about nothing. At the same time, Tolchenov added that Moscow would not ask for advice from any third party on how to cooperate with traditional, strategic partners. He also said that Russia is one of Indonesia's important and major partners in this sphere.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/indonesia-russia-begin-moving-to-expand-settlements-in-national-currencies-1124345549.html

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