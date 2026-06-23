https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/indonesia-russia-begin-moving-to-expand-settlements-in-national-currencies-1124345549.html

Indonesia, Russia Begin Moving to Expand Settlements in National Currencies

Indonesia, Russia Begin Moving to Expand Settlements in National Currencies

Sputnik International

Russia and Indonesia have already begun moving toward expanding the use of national currencies in mutual trade to reduce risks from global financial pressure, Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in an interview with Sputnik and RT.

2026-06-23T07:03+0000

2026-06-23T07:03+0000

2026-06-23T07:03+0000

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"To reduce the risks of global financial pressure, we have already begun moving toward trade between Russia and Indonesia using local currencies or our Indonesian Local Currency Settlement scheme," the minister said. Expanding settlements in national currencies could give additional impetus to bilateral cooperation, the minister said. The development of national currency settlement mechanisms could be part of broader agreements between Moscow and Jakarta, he added. "Ultimately, all of this will lead to broader arrangements between Russia and Indonesia," the minister said. Indonesia will be the partner country for the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2026.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/indonesia-expects-to-double-trade-with-russia-to-10bln-per-year-official-1124324228.html

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