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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/indonesia-russia-begin-moving-to-expand-settlements-in-national-currencies-1124345549.html
Indonesia, Russia Begin Moving to Expand Settlements in National Currencies
Indonesia, Russia Begin Moving to Expand Settlements in National Currencies
Sputnik International
Russia and Indonesia have already begun moving toward expanding the use of national currencies in mutual trade to reduce risks from global financial pressure, Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in an interview with Sputnik and RT.
2026-06-23T07:03+0000
2026-06-23T07:03+0000
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"To reduce the risks of global financial pressure, we have already begun moving toward trade between Russia and Indonesia using local currencies or our Indonesian Local Currency Settlement scheme," the minister said. Expanding settlements in national currencies could give additional impetus to bilateral cooperation, the minister said. The development of national currency settlement mechanisms could be part of broader agreements between Moscow and Jakarta, he added. "Ultimately, all of this will lead to broader arrangements between Russia and Indonesia," the minister said. Indonesia will be the partner country for the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/indonesia-expects-to-double-trade-with-russia-to-10bln-per-year-official-1124324228.html
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Indonesia, Russia Begin Moving to Expand Settlements in National Currencies

07:03 GMT 23.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovThe 200 and 2000 ruble banknotes.
The 200 and 2000 ruble banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov
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JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Russia and Indonesia have already begun moving toward expanding the use of national currencies in mutual trade to reduce risks from global financial pressure, Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in an interview with Sputnik and RT.
"To reduce the risks of global financial pressure, we have already begun moving toward trade between Russia and Indonesia using local currencies or our Indonesian Local Currency Settlement scheme," the minister said.
Expanding settlements in national currencies could give additional impetus to bilateral cooperation, the minister said.
"This will, of course, reinforce the notion that cooperation between the two countries can develop better. This cooperation must indeed be balanced, mutually beneficial, and based on the national interests of each side," he said.
The development of national currency settlement mechanisms could be part of broader agreements between Moscow and Jakarta, he added.
"Ultimately, all of this will lead to broader arrangements between Russia and Indonesia," the minister said.
Indonesia will be the partner country for the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2026.
Didit Ratam, head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce's committee on cooperation with Russia, attends the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. June 17. 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
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Indonesia Expects to Double Trade With Russia to $10Bln Per Year – Official
17 June, 16:17 GMT
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