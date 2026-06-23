https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/indonesia-russia-begin-moving-to-expand-settlements-in-national-currencies-1124345549.html
Indonesia, Russia Begin Moving to Expand Settlements in National Currencies
Indonesia, Russia Begin Moving to Expand Settlements in National Currencies
Sputnik International
Russia and Indonesia have already begun moving toward expanding the use of national currencies in mutual trade to reduce risks from global financial pressure, Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in an interview with Sputnik and RT.
2026-06-23T07:03+0000
2026-06-23T07:03+0000
2026-06-23T07:03+0000
world
indonesia
russia
india
national currencies
national currency
trade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111889025_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_da157ce508546c9d3aa47cdbcd966a04.jpg
"To reduce the risks of global financial pressure, we have already begun moving toward trade between Russia and Indonesia using local currencies or our Indonesian Local Currency Settlement scheme," the minister said. Expanding settlements in national currencies could give additional impetus to bilateral cooperation, the minister said. The development of national currency settlement mechanisms could be part of broader agreements between Moscow and Jakarta, he added. "Ultimately, all of this will lead to broader arrangements between Russia and Indonesia," the minister said. Indonesia will be the partner country for the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/indonesia-expects-to-double-trade-with-russia-to-10bln-per-year-official-1124324228.html
indonesia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111889025_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10d881dbb2c189f8963ff5bbe06d856e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
indonesia, russia, india, national currencies, national currency, trade
indonesia, russia, india, national currencies, national currency, trade
Indonesia, Russia Begin Moving to Expand Settlements in National Currencies
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Russia and Indonesia have already begun moving toward expanding the use of national currencies in mutual trade to reduce risks from global financial pressure, Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in an interview with Sputnik and RT.
"To reduce the risks of global financial pressure, we have already begun moving toward trade between Russia and Indonesia using local currencies or our Indonesian Local Currency Settlement scheme," the minister said.
Expanding settlements in national currencies could give additional impetus to bilateral cooperation, the minister said.
"This will, of course, reinforce the notion that cooperation between the two countries can develop better. This cooperation must indeed be balanced, mutually beneficial, and based on the national interests of each side," he said.
The development of national currency
settlement mechanisms could be part of broader agreements between Moscow and Jakarta, he added.
"Ultimately, all of this will lead to broader arrangements between Russia and Indonesia," the minister said.
Indonesia will be the partner country for the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2026.