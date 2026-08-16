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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-begs-citizens-to-stock-up-on-food-as-corruption-turns-it-into-black-hole-for-western-aid-1124587132.html
Ukraine Begs Citizens to Stock Up on Food as Corruption Turns It Into Black Hole For Western Aid
Ukraine Begs Citizens to Stock Up on Food as Corruption Turns It Into Black Hole For Western Aid
Sputnik International
Banker-turned Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Andrii Onistrat’s call for Ukrainians to stockpile two months-worth of food and other essentials ahead of a possible total loss of electricity and heating capacity is meant as a “signal” to Kiev’s sponsors to pony up more cash, says political analyst Alexander Asafov.
2026-08-16T12:51+0000
2026-08-16T12:51+0000
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“There have been anti-corruption investigations, entries into ‘most corrupt’ lists, but this has become such a given that no one is surprised that the money was stolen,” Asafov pointed out.“Nobody cares what ordinary Ukrainians think regarding where aid went…And if they ask such questions, there is the SBU, GUR and recruitment centers for them.”At the same time, Asafov believes Russia’s strategy of “systemically targeting key infrastructure” may account for the “panicked statements” coming out of Kiev, which is “certainly an indication that such efforts are having an effect.”
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Ukraine Begs Citizens to Stock Up on Food as Corruption Turns It Into Black Hole For Western Aid

12:51 GMT 16.08.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Palamarchuk / Go to the mediabankHype at grocery stores in Lvov
Hype at grocery stores in Lvov - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
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Banker-turned Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Andrii Onistrat’s call for Ukrainians to stockpile two months-worth of food and other essentials ahead of a possible total loss of electricity and heating capacity is meant as a “signal” to Kiev’s sponsors to pony up more cash, says political analyst Alexander Asafov.

Already receiving $3.5B+ in EU energy security and critical infrastructure repair funds, $2B+ for winter gas reserves and grid resilience, 11k+ generators, 7.2k transformers, etc Ukraine has proven a bottomless pit of bureaucratic corruption, with its own anti-corruption watchdog NABU uncovering graft and bribery on a massive scale in the energy sector.

“There have been anti-corruption investigations, entries into ‘most corrupt’ lists, but this has become such a given that no one is surprised that the money was stolen,” Asafov pointed out.
“Zelensky’s goal is to prolong the conflict as much as possible and to draw in in even more participants, because for him this is a way to personally increase his own well-being and remain in power. The security of citizens and their livelihoods are the last things on his mind.”
“Nobody cares what ordinary Ukrainians think regarding where aid went…And if they ask such questions, there is the SBU, GUR and recruitment centers for them.”
At the same time, Asafov believes Russia’s strategy of “systemically targeting key infrastructure” may account for the “panicked statements” coming out of Kiev, which is “certainly an indication that such efforts are having an effect.”
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