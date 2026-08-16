https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-begs-citizens-to-stock-up-on-food-as-corruption-turns-it-into-black-hole-for-western-aid-1124587132.html

Ukraine Begs Citizens to Stock Up on Food as Corruption Turns It Into Black Hole For Western Aid

Ukraine Begs Citizens to Stock Up on Food as Corruption Turns It Into Black Hole For Western Aid

Sputnik International

Banker-turned Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Andrii Onistrat’s call for Ukrainians to stockpile two months-worth of food and other essentials ahead of a possible total loss of electricity and heating capacity is meant as a “signal” to Kiev’s sponsors to pony up more cash, says political analyst Alexander Asafov.

2026-08-16T12:51+0000

2026-08-16T12:51+0000

2026-08-16T12:51+0000

analysis

alexander asafov

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

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“There have been anti-corruption investigations, entries into ‘most corrupt’ lists, but this has become such a given that no one is surprised that the money was stolen,” Asafov pointed out.“Nobody cares what ordinary Ukrainians think regarding where aid went…And if they ask such questions, there is the SBU, GUR and recruitment centers for them.”At the same time, Asafov believes Russia’s strategy of “systemically targeting key infrastructure” may account for the “panicked statements” coming out of Kiev, which is “certainly an indication that such efforts are having an effect.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-fails-to-shoot-down-single-ballistic-hypersonic-missile-last-night---reports-1124587002.html

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alexander asafov, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia