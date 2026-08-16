https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-fails-to-shoot-down-single-ballistic-hypersonic-missile-last-night---reports-1124587002.html
Ukraine Fails to Shoot Down Single Ballistic, Hypersonic Missile Last Night - Reports
Ukraine Fails to Shoot Down Single Ballistic, Hypersonic Missile Last Night - Reports
Sputnik International
Ukraine did not shoot down a single ballistic or hypersonic missile last night, the Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua reported on Sunday, citing the Ukrainian air force.
2026-08-16T11:45+0000
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According to the news outlet, the main areas of the strike were the Kiev, Poltava, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.Earlier, Russian forces also struck Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, fuel, energy and transport facilities, as well as sites used to assemble and store long-range drones and unmanned boats. Temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries were also hit in 159 areas.In early August, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine lacked enough Patriot missiles to intercept incoming strikes, while a senior Ukrainian lawmaker described the country’s air-defense situation as the worst since 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/ukraine-stops-publishing-missile-intercept-data-as-patriot-stocks-run-dry-1124584301.html
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volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, kiev, dnepropetrovsk, patriot, russia, russian armed forces, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile, air defense missile system
volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, kiev, dnepropetrovsk, patriot, russia, russian armed forces, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile, air defense missile system
Ukraine Fails to Shoot Down Single Ballistic, Hypersonic Missile Last Night - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine did not shoot down a single ballistic or hypersonic missile last night, the Ukrainian news outlet reported on Sunday, citing the Ukrainian air force.
According to the news outlet, the main areas of the strike were the Kiev, Poltava, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.
Earlier, Russian forces also struck Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, fuel, energy and transport facilities, as well as sites used to assemble and store long-range drones and unmanned boats. Temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries were also hit in 159 areas.
In early August, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine lacked enough Patriot missiles
to intercept incoming strikes, while a senior Ukrainian lawmaker described the country’s air-defense situation as the worst since 2022.