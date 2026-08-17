https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/commander-downplays-crisis-on-us-aircraft-carrier-where-sailors-allegedly-jumped-overboard-1124589419.html
Commander Downplays Crisis on US Aircraft Carrier Where Sailors Allegedly Jumped Overboard
Commander Downplays Crisis on US Aircraft Carrier Where Sailors Allegedly Jumped Overboard
Sputnik International
After visiting the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, where sailors allegedly attempted to jump overboard, Pentagon Central Command Chief Brad Cooper said the ship's mental health situation was not the worst.
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"Of the US Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, the Lincoln currently has among the lowest number of cases related to mental health," the commander said in a statement. He said he had witnessed excellent camaraderie and teamwork during his visit to the ship. According to Cooper, many of the Navy's 4 million veterans would say that long-term deployments at sea are not for everyone. A newspaper previously reported that several service members aboard the aircraft carrier had attempted to jump overboard during the extended deployment. According to the publication, the carrier's complement consists of approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines, who have been deployed since November 21, 2025, for approximately eight months. The deployment was originally scheduled to end in May, but was extended indefinitely. Since January, the USS Abraham Lincoln has been deployed to the Middle East as part of the US operation against Iran. US President Donald Trump announced that the ship would soon be replaced by another one as part of a scheduled rotation.
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Commander Downplays Crisis on US Aircraft Carrier Where Sailors Allegedly Jumped Overboard
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - After visiting the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, where sailors allegedly attempted to jump overboard, Pentagon Central Command Chief Brad Cooper said the ship's mental health situation was not the worst.
"Of the US Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, the Lincoln currently has among the lowest number of cases related to mental health," the commander said in a statement.
He said he had witnessed excellent camaraderie and teamwork during his visit to the ship.
According to Cooper, many of the Navy's 4 million veterans would say that long-term deployments at sea are not for everyone.
A newspaper previously reported that several service members aboard the aircraft carrier had attempted to jump overboard during the extended deployment. According to the publication, the carrier's complement consists of approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines, who have been deployed since November 21, 2025, for approximately eight months. The deployment was originally scheduled to end in May, but was extended indefinitely. Since January, the USS Abraham Lincoln has been deployed to the Middle East
as part of the US operation against Iran. US President Donald Trump announced that the ship would soon be replaced by another one as part of a scheduled rotation.