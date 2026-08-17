https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-zaporozhye-and-dpr---mod-1124590351.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Zaporozhye and DPR - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Zaporozhye and DPR - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces have announced fresh advances in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions, taking control of two settlements as Moscow says its troops continue to push deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines.

2026-08-17T10:02+0000

2026-08-17T10:02+0000

2026-08-17T10:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

russian defense ministry

donetsk people’s republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/17/1124480982_0:41:3115:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_646c7a99bcb6f920df158e2f3476e37e.jpg

"Units of the Vostok group of forces advanced deep into the enemy's defensive lines and liberated the settlement of Novosoloshino in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.Russian troops also took control of the settlement of Andreevskaya Obshina in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said. "As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr military group, the settlement of Andreevskaya Obshina in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated," the statement said.Ukraine had also lost over 390 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.This is in addition to up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 345 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 205 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russia-hits-berthing-terminal-in-izmail-port---mod-1124588800.html

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, zaporozhye, ukraine, russian defense ministry, donetsk people’s republic