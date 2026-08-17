https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-zaporozhye-and-dpr---mod-1124590351.html
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Zaporozhye and DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Zaporozhye and DPR - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have announced fresh advances in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions, taking control of two settlements as Moscow says its troops continue to push deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines.
2026-08-17T10:02+0000
2026-08-17T10:02+0000
2026-08-17T10:02+0000
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"Units of the Vostok group of forces advanced deep into the enemy's defensive lines and liberated the settlement of Novosoloshino in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.Russian troops also took control of the settlement of Andreevskaya Obshina in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said. "As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr military group, the settlement of Andreevskaya Obshina in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated," the statement said.Ukraine had also lost over 390 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.This is in addition to up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 345 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 205 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Zaporozhye and DPR - MoD
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian forces have announced fresh advances in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions, taking control of two settlements as Moscow says its troops continue to push deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines.
"Units of the Vostok group of forces advanced deep into the enemy's defensive lines and liberated the settlement of Novosoloshino in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.
Russian troops also took control of the settlement of Andreevskaya Obshina in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.
"As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr military group, the settlement of Andreevskaya Obshina in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated," the statement said.
The liberation of these settlements further strengthens Russia’s battlefield momentum, threatening key Ukrainian supply routes in Zaporozhye while tightening pressure on the approaches to Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk.
Ukraine had also lost over 390 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 390 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, a 155-millimeter Krab self-propelled artillery system, and a counter-battery radar station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 345 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 205 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry added.